Nienhiser Picks Up a Pair of Wins at Jacksonville Speedway

Getting a couple of races in over the Labor Day Weekend, Paul Nienhiser made them count as he won a 410ci and 305ci feature event at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night and had a good run going on Sunday at Lake Ozarks Speedway before a little misfortune ended his night early.

“It was a really good weekend for us, and it felt great to have a lot of speed in the 410ci again,” Paul Nienhiser said. “I am feeling really confident heading into the rest of the races we have on our schedule with some much-needed momentum on our side.”

Lining up on the pole of his heat race in the CAM2 Lubricants/Buffalo Wind Wings/Innovative Design No. 9x 410, Nienhiser flexed his muscle has he left the field in his wake and picked the up win.

Finding himself in the 3rd starting position for the feature event, Nienhiser jumped into second and spent the first 11-laps chasing after the leader until a caution paused the action.

The ensuring restart saw Nienhiser stick right with the leader and he was able to make quick work as he powered into the race lead and never looked back. Racing his way from the field, Nienhiser went on to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Also piloting the 305ci on the same night, Nienhiser had an equally impressive heat in this division as he charged from his sixth starting position and picked up the win. With a ton of points, Nienhiser found himself on the pole of the feature event and continued that same pace he had in his heat.

From the drop of the green, the Chapin, IL driver was on a mission as he wired the field and swept the night picking up his fifth win of the season.

Saturday’s action at 34-Raceway rained out following heat race competition and Nienhiser and company ended up making a last minute to decision to head to Lake Ozark Speedway on Sunday after the cancelation.

After a long hiatus away from the track, Nienhiser reacclimated quickly as he timed in fifth fastest in qualifying time trials. Placing him third on the starting grid in heat race competition, Nienhiser raced to a second-place finish and ended up third in nightly points

Racing his way into second on the fifth lap, Nienhiser set his sights on race leader Roger Crocket who had set a nice pace out front. A restart gave Nienhiser an opportunity to take a shot at the lead, but Crocket was able to counter his advances and keep Nienhiser at bay back in second. On a hooked up racing surface, Nienhiser’s front end would being to get packed with mud as he chased after the leader.

Hanging on as long as he could, the mud would finally affect his steering and it would cause him to spin out. Going to the work area, his crew would frantically work on clearing out the mud, but it was too much and it resulted in a DNF.

“Thanks to everyone who made this weekend possible,” Nienhiser said. “We will take this upcoming weekend off and prepare for our next MOWA event.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Buffalo Wild Wings, Innovative Design, Mason Sound, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Signature Signs & Design, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, American Rental Center, Fierce Herbicide, Guse’s Pub & Eatery, Wessler Bros Agency, Willhite Mowing, T&K Tree Services, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Midland Performance, Simpson Race Products, Smith Titanium, and Premier Powder Coating for their continued support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Midland Performance, Kinney Racing Engines, Rockstar Wraps, Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Robert’s Tire Center, and Stronghurst Collision for their support of the No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-24, Wins-5, Top 5’s-15, Top 10’s-19

ON TAP: Nienhiser will return to action on September 16th at Jacksonville Speedway.

