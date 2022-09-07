Tanner Carrick Captures 2022 Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Peterson Media

Ending the 2021 season on a high at Placerville Speedway, Tanner Carrick had high hopes at the track in 2022. Though he picked up numerous top five finishes during the season, that win he sought after eluded him until Saturday night when he ended the 360ci winged sprint car season at the track in victory lane during the NorCal Posse Shootout.

“I absolutely love Placerville Speedway, and after the end of the season we had up there in 2021 before the fires, I was really excited for 2022,” Carrick said. “We were really good each night we pulled into the pit area, but we couldn’t get up the hump and to do it with the Outlaw swing right in front of us is huge.”

Sunday night at Placerville Speedway, the Lincoln, CA driver got off to a great start as he timed the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T in fastest in his qualifying group.

Running fourth in his heat race, Carrick solidified a position in the redraw and with a little luck on his side the one pill put him on the pole of the 35-lap feature event.

Lining up alongside Justin Sanders, Carrick was hard on the throttle when the race went green, and quickly opened a comfortable lead as he paced the field on the ultra-slick ¼ mile bullring.

With extremely high temperatures baking the area, the famed red-clay would turn extremely slick in the feature event, but it proved to be right what Carrick needed. Looking comfortable out front, Carrick got into lapped traffic for the first time on the ninth lap, and it quickly became dense traffic and allowed Sanders and Dylan Bloomfield to close in on him.

Carving through traffic to perfection, a charging Justin Sanders would pull up to Carrick’s rear bumper and they battled hard before a lap 19 caution paused the feature but also took the leaders out of traffic.

The ensuing restart saw Sanders take two big shots at Carrick, but Carrick kept his foot in the throttle and never faltered. Continuing to pound the top, Carrick would pull away from the field before he got back into traffic again after a nine-lap run.

While Sanders closed in on him in the final stanzas, Carrick would not be denied as he raced his way to Placerville Speedway lore and claimed the 2022 Nor*Cal Posse Shootout.

Also in action on Saturday night to open the Shootout, Carrick got his night underway by earning fast time honors in both his group as well as overall.

Running third in his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver was also in the redraw on this night as the four-pill put him in the second row of the opening night feature event.

Having a great run to open up the weekend, Carrick battled the likes of Tony Gomes and Colby Copeland during the 30-lap feature.

On another slick surface, Carrick set the tone for his weekend as he ended Saturday night with a third place finish.

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Hanson Truss, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 46, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 20, Top 10’s: 26

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick will be in action to open the Gold Cup Race of Champions on Wednesday night for SCCT action before turning his attention to World of Outlaws competition at the event.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.