Great Lakes Edition: Great 2022 Season Continues This Weekend at Butler and Berlin

When series that typically race on their own traveling to facilities to serve as their sprint car event of the year you wonder how that show stacks up at a facility like Attica that has two top quality sprint car programs every Friday night along with some of the biggest sprint car specials in the area.

I felt the GLSS and NRA met that challenge Saturday at Attica with a highly entertaining feature that had much of the same action we have seen throughout the year. From Tyler Rankin climbing over Jared Horstman’s left side wheels and kept going without a caution, Max Stambaugh coming out on top in a tight point race that had four drivers in contention most of the GLSS season, to Jared Horstman winning the feature event and another NRA championship one would be hard pressed to find a better overall ending to a season for both series.

While the teams deserve the bulk of the accolades for putting on such an entertaining on track product all year long proper credit needs to be given to Barry Marlow and Ron Hammons behind the scenes for mending fences between both organizations and laying down a future that should be positive for the 360 sprint cars in the Great Lakes region. As soon as their partnership was announced the temperature in the room changed and you could feel momentum that was already trending in the right direction pick up pace and build excitement towards the end of the year.

Now under one umbrella for 2023 one of the biggest problems GLSS will have going into the off season will be how to top the 2022 campaign. There likely will be some growing pains next year with running two regions of 360 sprint cars, some of the concepts I’ve heard throughout the season on how the series will be structured is exciting and has me ready to see how the storylines develop for 2023.