Allstar Performance Event List: September 9-11, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 9-11, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, September 9, 2022
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Agassiz Speedway
|Agassiz, BC
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Casper Speedway
|Casper, WY
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|United Racing Club
|Honor Speedway
|Pueblo, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|United Sprint League
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|World of Outlaws
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs, MO
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Travelers Rest Speedway
|Travelers Rest, SC
|United Sprint Car Series
Saturday, September 10, 2022
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Agassiz Speedway
|Agassiz, BC
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|All-Tech Raceway
|Lake City, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Aztec Speedway
|Aztec, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series / Western Renegrade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Casper Speedway
|Casper, WY
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
|Cairns Motor Speedway
|Edmonton, QLD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|Midwest Power Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cherokee Speedway
|Gaffney, SC
|United Sprint Car Series
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Pagie, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS Mid-South Region
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Oberlin Speedway
|Oberlin, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Redwood Acres Speedway
|Eureka, CA
|Gunslinger Sprint Car Series
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|World of Outlaws
|Skyline Raceway
|Courtland, NY
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Sprint Cars
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sunset Speedway
|Banks, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs, MO
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|the New London Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Veterans Motorplex
|Greenbrier, TN
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, September 11, 2022
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Lancaster Speedway
|Lancaster, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Knox Raceway
|Knox, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Knox Raceway
|Knox, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Oberlin Speedway
|Oberlin, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Stateline Speedway
|Post Falls, ID
|Inland Winged Sprints