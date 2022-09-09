Allstar Performance Event List: September 9-11, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 9-11, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, September 9, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints
Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Action Sprint Tour
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE United Racing Club
Honor Speedway Pueblo, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA All Star Circuit of Champions
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK United Sprint League
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA World of Outlaws
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO USAC National Midget Car Series
Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series
Travelers Rest Speedway Travelers Rest, SC United Sprint Car Series

Saturday, September 10, 2022

35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Series
Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
All-Tech Raceway Lake City, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI 500 Sprint Car Tour
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series / Western Renegrade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Action Sprint Tour
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
Cairns Motor Speedway Edmonton, QLD Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Interstate Racing Association
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Midwest Power Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC United Sprint Car Series
Cotton Bowl Speedway Pagie, TX Southern United Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Mid-South Region
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Oberlin Speedway Oberlin, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA All Star Circuit of Champions
Redwood Acres Speedway Eureka, CA Gunslinger Sprint Car Series
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA World of Outlaws
Skyline Raceway Courtland, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO USAC National Midget Car Series
the New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing
Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY Empire Super Sprints
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Lancaster Speedway Lancaster, NY Small Block Supermodifieds
Knox Raceway Knox, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Knox Raceway Knox, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Oberlin Speedway Oberlin, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Inland Winged Sprints