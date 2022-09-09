Allstar Performance Event List: September 9-11, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 9-11, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, September 9, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Action Sprint Tour Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE United Racing Club Honor Speedway Pueblo, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK United Sprint League River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA World of Outlaws Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO USAC National Midget Car Series Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Travelers Rest Speedway Travelers Rest, SC United Sprint Car Series

Saturday, September 10, 2022

35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series 4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Series Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC Northwest Focus Midget Car Series All-Tech Raceway Lake City, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Berlin Raceway Marne, MI 500 Sprint Car Tour Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series / Western Renegrade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Action Sprint Tour Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region Cairns Motor Speedway Edmonton, QLD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Interstate Racing Association Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Midwest Power Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC United Sprint Car Series Cotton Bowl Speedway Pagie, TX Southern United Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Mid-South Region I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Oberlin Speedway Oberlin, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Redwood Acres Speedway Eureka, CA Gunslinger Sprint Car Series Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA World of Outlaws Skyline Raceway Courtland, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO USAC National Midget Car Series the New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY Empire Super Sprints Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 11, 2022