All Stars Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier This Week At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is set for this Friday night, September 16 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Land O’ Lakes, Friday night will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier for the competing factions paying $7,000 to the winner.

The winner of the 30-lap main will earn a guaranteed starting spot in the September 17 Dirt Classic at nearby Lincoln Speedway.

The mid-September special will be a “410 sprint only” racing program.

So far this season in three All Stars main events run at the oval, the Posse drivers have swept the All Stars with Brent Marks scoring in April before Danny Dietrich won both twin 20s in August.

In both of the twin 20s, All Stars point leader Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Indiana, had front row starting spots but he failed to capitalize.

Courtney’s best finish at the track this season has been a fourth, back in April.

Currently second in All Stars points, Justin Peck has a pair of fourth place finishes on the season at the Grove in All Stars action.

All three fourths for the pair represent the highest finishes the All Stars have been able to muster at the track this year.

And so the All Stars will have some work to do against the Posse on Friday as they try to reclaim a spot on the podium before the season is finished.

Peck is likely to be the best bet for a top spot by the All Stars in the show.

Top Posse contenders will be Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease and Anthony Macri.

Leading speedway points with a total of four races to go on the season, Freddie Rahmer is still trying to get a win at the Grove this year and it’s likely he will get the job accomplished.

Adult general admission for September 16 is set at $25 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

