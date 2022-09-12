Kyle Jones Wins with POWRi West Midget League at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (9/10/22) Kyle Jones would use a precise late-race restart to his advantage at Port City Raceway for the final night of a two-day stand-alone sweep through Oklahoma with the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect to score his sixth career league victory.

Early on-track achievements would find Kyle Jones show on-track speed with a 9.421-lap time to capture hot-lap quick-time as Jonathan Beason and Andrew Felker would each earn the heat racing win with Talin Turner gaining the high-point award and pole grid for the feature line-up.

Launching to the initial green would find Talin Turner aiming to win the night with outside front-row companion Kyle Jones locked in an intense battle for the top spot as _ would gain the early advantage.

Keeping the front of the field, Talin Turner would appear to be the driver to beat as Kyle Jones, Jason McDougal, Jonathan Beason and Andrew Felker began an intense battle for the runner-up positioning. Kyle Jones would snag second-running as he set his sights on the front-runner.

Proving to be quickest on the event, Kyle Jones would emerge victorious for the third time of the season as Jonathan Beason would charge from starting rear to finish runner-up with one-time leader Talin Turner placing in the final podium position.

Andrew Felker placed fourth with Emilio Hoover rounding out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect at Tulsa Speedway.

Port City Raceway | 9/10/22 | POWRi West Midget League:

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 36-Kyle Jones[2]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[10]; 3. 00-Talin Turner[1]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 5. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]; 6. 24T-Ryker Pace[6]; 7. 39P-Zac Millikin[7]; 8. (DNF) 73G-Jason McDougal[8]; 9. (DNF) 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 10. (DNF) 84S-Shaun Shapel[9].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 2. 00-Talin Turner[5]; 3. 21-Emilio Hoover[4]; 4. 24T-Ryker Pace[1]; 5. (DNS) 73G-Jason McDougal.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 2. 36-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 4. 39P-Zac Millikin[5]; 5. (DNS) 84S-Shaun Shapel.

