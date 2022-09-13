DYKSTRA COMPLETES BROCKVILLE ACTION SPRINT TOUR SWEEP

By Tommy Goudge

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (September 10, 2022) – Jacob Dykstra completed a sweep of the Trailer Pros Canada Sprint Race Weekend at Brockville Ontario Speedway on Saturday night. Dykstra also claimed the win on Friday night, and extended his Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s championship points lead heading into the final four races of the season.

Johnny Miller and Matt Billings started on the front row for Saturday’s 25 lap A-Main, and Billings led the first 10 laps before fifth row starter Dykstra slipped past and drove away. Dykstra led the rest of the way, while Billings took the runner-up spot. Lee Ladouceur took the final podium spot, followed by Tyeller Powless and Johnny Miller. Darren Dryden came from row eight to finish sixth, narrowly missing a top five.

Action Sprint Tour officials wish to thank everyone for their donations to Sprint Car driver Paul Pekkonen on Saturday night. A total of $1102.45 was raised to help defray Paul’s medical costs; he was seriously injured while working in his shop last week.

The Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s will next be in competition at the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.

Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series fueled by Pinty’s

Statistical Report – Saturday, September 10, 2022

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – 6:13.368

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[9]; 2. 52-Matt Billings[2]; 3. 51-Lee Ladouceur[4]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[7]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[1]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[15]; 7. 00-Ryan Poole[8]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[10]; 9. 31-Dale Curran[11]; 10. 39-Jonah Mutton[12]; 11. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 12. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[14]; 13. 85-Tim Bailey[16]; 14. (DNF) 16R-Seth Roy[3]; 15. (DNF) 115-Dan Deyo[13]; 16. (DNF) 19-Mathieu Bardier[5]

Lap Leaders – Matt Billings 1-10; Jacob Dykstra 11-25

Margin of Victory – 4.829 seconds

Hard Charger – Darren Dryden +9

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:57.717

1. 20-Johnny Miller, Six Nations [2]; 2. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, Ohsweken [1]; 3. 16R-Seth Roy, Port Colborne [3]; 4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, Ohsweken [4]; 5. 115-Dan Deyo, Kingston [5]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:59.996

1. 00-Ryan Poole, Brockville [1]; 2. 51-Lee Ladouceur, Alexandria [2]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, Port Colborne [3]; 4. 31-Dale Curran, Bowmanville [4]; 5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon, Ridgeway [5]; 6. 85-Tim Bailey, Brockville [6]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:00.967

1. 77T-Tyeller Powless, Ohsweken [1]; 2. 52-Matt Billings, Brockville [3]; 3. 19-Mathieu Bardier, Pierreville, Quebec [4]; 4. 39-Jonah Mutton, Brighton [2]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden, Freelton [5]

Up Next:

Friday, September 16, 2022 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, Ontario

Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, Ontario