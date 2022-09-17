Lance Dewease Leads All 30 at Williams Grove for Dirt Classic Qualifier Victory

From Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 16, 2022) – For the second time in three tries, Fayetteville, Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, adding his additional check to the victory column during Williams Grove Speedway’s Dirt Classic Qualifier on Friday, September 16. The victory, resulting in a $7,000 payday for the National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, was acquired from the front row, leading all 30 circuits at the world-famous paperclip to ultimately clinch a starting spot in Lincoln Speedway’s $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic IX.

Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks chased Dewease to the final checkers, followed by TJ Stutts, Buddy Kofoid, and Danny Dietrich.

“I knew if we got a good start, it was going to be tough to pass us…the track was so fast tonight,” Lance Dewease expressed in Williams Grove Speedway victory lane. “The corners actually widened out more than what I thought they were going to. I kept glancing up at the scoreboard and wondered to myself if Brent [Marks] was going to get going there late. We took advantage of our draw and got ourselves here.”

Quick from the start, Dewease’s march at the front of the field was relatively unchallenged. It was not until a late run-in with traffic that gave Dewease a fit. Stuck behind a lapped car with ten remaining, the momentum shift allowed Stutts and Marks to close, but as soon as Dewease was able to clear the slower competitor, the now 44-time All Star winner ran away.

After laps of trying, Marks would eventually get by Stutts with two laps remaining.

As noted, the All Stars will cap their final weekend in Posse Country with the $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic IX at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 17. One of the highest paying programs on the 2022 All Star campaign trail, the special event will utilize a twin heat race format with passing points setting the bench for the A-Main lineup.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Dirt Classic Qualifier

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, September 16, 2022

Qualifying

Group (A)

69K-Lance Dewease, 16.740

2. 18-Gio Scelzi, 16.798

3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.876

4. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.956

5. 19-Chris Windom, 16.959

6. 17-Carson McCarl, 17.093

7. 39-Chase Dietz, 17.133

8. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 17.447

9. 1W-Robbie Kendall, 17.577

Group (B)

11K-Buddy Kofoid, 16.586

2. 21-Brian Brown, 16.678

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.806

4. 23-Devon Borden, 16.909

5. 11-Cory Eliason, 16.920

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.008

7. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.044

8. 12-Brent Shearer, 17.047

Group (C)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.409

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.430

3. 19M-Brent Marks, 16.551

4. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.671

5. 17X-Steve Buckwalter, 16.759

6. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.777

7. 44-Dylan Norris, 16.779

8. 99M-Kyle Moody, 16.996

Group (D)

27-Daryn Pittman, 16.556

2. 13-Justin Peck, 16.576

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.595

4. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.766

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.769

6. 55T-McKenna Haase, 17.161

7. 4-Cap Henry, 17.184

8. 12w-Troy Fraker, 18.210

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

11T-TJ Stutts [3]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease [4]

4. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]

5. 19-Chris Windom [5]

6. 39-Chase Dietz [7]

7. 1W-Robbie Kendall [9]

8. 17-Carson McCarl [6]

9. 8-Freddie Rahmer [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]

2. 21-Brian Brown [1]

3. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [4]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]

5. 23-Devon Borden [3]

6. 11-Cory Eliason [5]

7. 17B-Bill Balog [7]

8. 12-Brent Shearer [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

19M-Brent Marks [2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

4. 1X-Chad Trout [3]

5. 26-Zeb Wise [6]

6. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]

7. 44-Dylan Norris [7]

8. 17X-Steve Buckwalter [5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

13-Justin Peck [1]

2. 27-Daryn Pittman [4]

3. 24-Rico Abreu [2]

4. 9-Kasey Kahne [3]

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [5]

6. 4-Cap Henry [7]

7. 55T-McKenna Haase [6]

8. 12w-Troy Fraker [8]

Dash (6 Laps)

69K-Lance Dewease [1]

2. 11T-TJ Stutts [4]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]

4. 19M-Brent Marks [3]

5. 27-Daryn Pittman [8]

6. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [6]

7. 13-Justin Peck [5]

8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [7]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

17X-Steve Buckwalter [1]

2. 44-Dylan Norris [2]

3. 11-Cory Eliason [3]

4. 4-Cap Henry [6]

5. 1W-Robbie Kendall [9]

6. 99M-Kyle Moody [4]

7. 39-Chase Dietz [5]

8. 17B-Bill Balog [7]

9. 17-Carson McCarl [10]

10. 55T-McKenna Haase [8]

11. 12w-Troy Fraker [11]

12. 8-Freddie Rahmer [12]

A-main (30 Laps)

69K-Lance Dewease [1]

2. 19M-Brent Marks [4]

3. 11T-TJ Stutts [2]

4. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [6]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich [11]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri [9]

7. 27-Daryn Pittman [5]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]

9. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [17]

10. 18-Gio Scelzi [15]

11. 13-Justin Peck [7]

12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [8]

13. 21-Brian Brown [10]

14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [16]

15. 23-Devon Borden [19]

16. 26-Zeb Wise [18]

17. 11-Cory Eliason [23]

18. 1X-Chad Trout [13]

19. 4-Cap Henry [24]

20. 19-Chris Windom [20]

21. 44-Dylan Norris [22]

22. 17B-Bill Balog [25]

23. 17X-Steve Buckwalter [21]

24. 9-Kasey Kahne [14]

25. 24-Rico Abreu [12]

26. 8-Freddie Rahmer [26]

27. 39-Chase Dietz [27]

Lap Leaders: Lance Dewease (1-30)

Contingency Awards

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 33

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Daryn Pittman | 17.532

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney | 16.409

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: TJ Stutts

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Brent Marks

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Justin Peck

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Lance Dewease

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Steve Buckwalter

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Robbie Kendall

Tezos A-Main Winner: Lance Dewease (2)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Lucas Wolfe (+8)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Cap Henry