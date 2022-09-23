Dewease Wins Third In A Row At Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (September 23 2022) — Lance Dewease ran his string of sprint car wins to three in a row at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, scoring the Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race worth $6,000.

The victory was his 109th at the oval and his sixth of the season there. It also earned him the 2022 Hoosier Diamond Series title.

In the 358 sprint main, Steve Owings notched his first ever oval win by jetting away off of the front row for the victory.

Danny Dietrich started on the pole of the 25-lap 410 sprint main with Dewease to his outside.

Dietrich beat Dewease off of the bottom to gain control when the race began before switching to the cushion on the third lap.

The leader entered the rear of the field on the seventh lap, which allowed Dewease to close in for control and by lap 13 the pair of leaders was nose to tail.

However a strategic series of laps by Dietrich as circuits 15, 16 and 17 was scored preserved him the lead as he chose each move masterfully to keep Dewease at bay while working his way around the backmarkers.

Going for his fourth win of the season at Williams Grove, Dietrich had broken free of Dewease and seemed headed to the win when his left rear tire disintegrated on lap 23.

This gave control to Dewease as Dietrich rejoined the field in seventh, ahead of all the cars that he had put one lap down.

Also gunning for the 2022 track title, Dietrich hit the hammer when green reappeared and went low on point leader Freddie Rahmer to pass him by in turn one before going three-wide with Dylan Norris and Justin Whittall in the second corner.

Dietrich emerged on the backchute with fourth spot but Norris made contact with Whittall sending Whittall’s No. 67 hard into the outside wall, forcing a red flag.

The new green found Dietrich again on a roll, blasting by Rahmer and TJ Stutts to gain third before running down Lucas Wolfe for second at the finish before falling just short of the spot.

Dewease took the win by 1.544 seconds over Wolfe.

Stutts was fourth and Rahmer finished fifth.

Sixth through 10th went to Norris, Brent Shearer, Bryn Gohn, Rick Lafferty and Robbie Kendall.

Heats went to Dewease, Dietrich and Stutts with Dietrich winning the dash to earn the pole for the main event.

Dewease seat quick time with a lap of 16.665 seconds.

Owings blasted around the cushion of the track to win the 20-lap 358 sprint main.

He entered the rear of the field with a straightaway lead on the eighth lap and Camerson Smith racing second in the field.

The only caution flag of the race unfurled with three laps to go for a stopped Zach Newlin, placing third starter Doug Hammaker on Owings’ tail for the restart.

Hammaker blasted under Owings in the first turn when action resumed and drew even with the leader but Owings cushion prowess saw him zip by into firm command for the final three circuits.

Cameron Smith rebounded for second followed by Hammaker, Wyatt Hinkle and Jay Galloway.

Sixth through 10th went to Chad Criswell, Derek Locke, Kody Hartlaub, Nash Ely and Tyler Brehm.

Heats went to Owings, Galloway, Hammaker and Smith. Cody Fletcher won the consolation race.

With his run, Locke earned the 358 sprint track title which is his third in a row at the oval.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsyvlania

Friday, September 23, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature: 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Lucas Wolfe, 3. Danny Dietrich, 4. TJ Stutts, 5. Freddie Rahmer, 6. Dylan Norris, 7. Brent Shearer, 8. Bryn Gohn, 9. Rick Lafferty, 10. Robbie Kendall, 11. Riley Emig, 12. Chad Trout, 13. Tim Buckwalter, 14. Niki Young, 15. Justin Whittall, 16. Gordon Senft III., 17. Troy Fraker, 18. Chase Dietz

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature: 1. Steve Owings, 2. Cameron Smith, 3. Doug Hammaker, 4. Wyatt Hinkle, 5. Jay Galloway, 6. Chad Criswell, 7. Derek Locke, 8. Kody Hartlaub, 9. Nash Ely, 10. Tyler Brehm, 11. Scott Fisher, 12. Matt Findley, 13. Cody Fletcher, 14. Frankie Herr, 15. Devin Adams, 16. Brett Wanner, 17. Steve Wilbur, 18. Tyler Ulrich, 19. Hank Donovan Jr., 20. Jake Eldreth, 21. Dave Hollar,22. Tyler Rutherford, 23. Zach Newlin, 24. Chris Frank