Colagiovanni Wins the Outlaw Fall Nationals

DUNDEE, N.Y. (Sepember 23, 2022) — Paulie Colagiovanni won the “Outlaw Fall Nationals” Friday with the Patriot Sprint Tour at Outlaw Speedway worth $4,000. Colagiovanni made a late race pass of Jonathan Preston for the victory. Jordan Thomas, Davie Franek, and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.
Patriot Sprint Tour
Outlaw Fall Nationals
Outlaw Speedway
Dundee, New York
Friday, September 23, 2022
Heat Race #1:
1. 35-Jared Zimbardi
2. 75-Tommy Wickham
3. 79-Jordan Thomas
4. 22k-Mike Koehler
5. 98-Joe Trenca
6. 11J-Chris Jones
7. 21-Steve Glover
Heat Race #2:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon
3. 2-Dave Axton
4. 7ny-Matt Farnham
5. 47-Kyle Drum
6. 41-Dalton Rombough
7. 17E-Devin Gundrum
Heat Race #3:
1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 28f-Davie Franek
3. 3-Denny Peebles
4. 61-Parker Evans
5. 32-Kyle Smith
6. 18c-Dan Craun
7. 66-Jordan Hutton
Dash:
1. 79-Jordan Thomas
2. 2-Dave Axton
3. 47-Kyle Drum
4. 3-Denny Peebles
5. 98-Joe Trenca
6. 22k-Mike Koehler
7. 66-Jordan Hutton
Feature:
1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 22-Jonathan Preston
3. 79-Jordan Thomas
4. 28f-Davie Franek
5. 7ny-Matt Farnham
6. 75-Tommy Wickham
7. 32-Kyle Smith
8. 61-Parker Evans
9. 47-Kyle Drum
10. 2-Dave Axton
11. 35-Jared Zimbardi
12. 22k-Mike Koehler
13. 98-Joe Trenca
14. 21-Steve Glover
15. 18c-Dan Craun
16. 7-Andrew Jacobus
17. 41-Dalton Rombough
18. 3-Denny Peebles
19. 17E-Devin Gundrum
20. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon
21. 11J-Chris Jones
DNS: 66-Jordan Hutton