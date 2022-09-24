Colagiovanni Wins the Outlaw Fall Nationals

DUNDEE, N.Y. (Sepember 23, 2022) — Paulie Colagiovanni won the “Outlaw Fall Nationals” Friday with the Patriot Sprint Tour at Outlaw Speedway worth $4,000. Colagiovanni made a late race pass of Jonathan Preston for the victory. Jordan Thomas, Davie Franek, and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.

Patriot Sprint Tour

Outlaw Fall Nationals

Outlaw Speedway

Dundee, New York

Friday, September 23, 2022

Heat Race #1:

1. 35-Jared Zimbardi

2. 75-Tommy Wickham

3. 79-Jordan Thomas

4. 22k-Mike Koehler

5. 98-Joe Trenca

6. 11J-Chris Jones

7. 21-Steve Glover

Heat Race #2:

1. 22-Jonathan Preston

2. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon

3. 2-Dave Axton

4. 7ny-Matt Farnham

5. 47-Kyle Drum

6. 41-Dalton Rombough

7. 17E-Devin Gundrum

Heat Race #3:

1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 28f-Davie Franek

3. 3-Denny Peebles

4. 61-Parker Evans

5. 32-Kyle Smith

6. 18c-Dan Craun

7. 66-Jordan Hutton

Dash:

1. 79-Jordan Thomas

2. 2-Dave Axton

3. 47-Kyle Drum

4. 3-Denny Peebles

5. 98-Joe Trenca

6. 22k-Mike Koehler

7. 66-Jordan Hutton

Feature:

1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 22-Jonathan Preston

3. 79-Jordan Thomas

4. 28f-Davie Franek

5. 7ny-Matt Farnham

6. 75-Tommy Wickham

7. 32-Kyle Smith

8. 61-Parker Evans

9. 47-Kyle Drum

10. 2-Dave Axton

11. 35-Jared Zimbardi

12. 22k-Mike Koehler

13. 98-Joe Trenca

14. 21-Steve Glover

15. 18c-Dan Craun

16. 7-Andrew Jacobus

17. 41-Dalton Rombough

18. 3-Denny Peebles

19. 17E-Devin Gundrum

20. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon

21. 11J-Chris Jones

DNS: 66-Jordan Hutton