Cannon McIntosh Cruises to SSMC Win with POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

From POWRi

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. (September 30, 2022) — Cannon McIntosh would hold off the late-race dramatics in Night One of the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Fall Brawl to capture his seventeenth career victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League with an impressive showing of determination in the intense thirty-lap feature.

Early Sweet Springs competition with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League would see Chase McDermand start the quickest putting down an 11.505-second hot-lap as Daison Pursley, Cannon McIntosh, Dominic Gorden, and Chase McDermand would each earn heat racing wins as Xavier Doney would earn the semi-feature win.

Setting the field of competitors would find pole-starter and high-point qualifier Taylor Reimer battling front-row counterpart Daison Pursley into the first pair of corners on the opening lap with Reimer capturing the initial racing advantage as Dominic Gorden, Brenham Crouch, Gavan Boschele, and Bryant Weideman in hot pursuit inside the top-five during the opening laps.

Holding the front of the field for the first few laps of the event, Taylor Reimer would appear to be the fastest wheelman until a first-corner miscue would send her into the outside wall to bring out the caution and relinquish the lead to a speedy Dominic Gorden.

Keeping the point placement, Gorden would hold down first until the mid-point when Cannon McIntosh used a high-side maneuver to slingshot to the lead of the field with Gavan Boschele and Brenham Crouch following suit.

Maintaining the front of the field after the late-race restarts, Cannon McIntosh would not be denied with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League to earn the feature victory to earn his eleventh victory of the season.

“This became a tricky track; I knew I had to almost use a diamond off of turn four but keep the momentum for the high-side in turns one and two. Gavan was really fast tonight so it was everything I could do to keep him behind me” stated the winning McIntosh in the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex victory lane.

Staying close in the entire feature by using a low-line precision, Bryant Weideman would secure a solid showing of runner-up with Gavan Boschele completing the feature’s final podium placement. One-time leader Dominic Gorden would show speed all event to finish fourth as Karter Sarff would drive past four other drivers to round out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at SSMC.

POWRi National Midget Car League

Sweet Springs Motosports Complex

Sweet Springs, Missouri

Friday, September 30, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Daison Pursley[3]

2. 57-Maria Cofer[1]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

4. 97A-Xavier Doney[4]

5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]

6. 16C-Devin Camfield[2]

7. 3-Jake Neuman[6]

8. 95-Chris Andrews[8]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

3. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]

4. 89-Todd McVay[3]

5. 97K-Brent Crews[7]

6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]

7. 6-Isaac Chapple[5]

8. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Dominic Gorden[2]

2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]

3. 7U-Kyle Jones[4]

4. 3C-Collin Mitchell[7]

5. 7D-Michelle Decker[3]

6. 17C-Dalton Camfield[5]

7. 00-Talin Turner[1]

AFCO Racing Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[3]

5. 15-Clinton Boyles[7]

6. 51X-Joe Walker[2]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]

Max Papis Innovations B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 97A-Xavier Doney[1]

2. 89-Todd McVay[2]

3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]

4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[3]

5. 7D-Michelle Decker[5]

6. 3-Jake Neuman[9]

7. 7-Shannon McQueen[14]

8. 95-Chris Andrews[12]

9. 16C-Devin Camfield[7]

10. 6-Isaac Chapple[10]

11. 51X-Joe Walker[8]

12. 00-Talin Turner[13]

13. 17C-Dalton Camfield[6]

DNS: 21-Emilio Hoover

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[7]

2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

3. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

4. 71K-Dominic Gorden[3]

5. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]

6. 3-Jake Neuman[22]

7. 71-Daison Pursley[2]

8. 7U-Kyle Jones[12]

9. 3C-Collin Mitchell[10]

10. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[19]

11. 11A-Andrew Felker[13]

12. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]

13. 97K-Brent Crews[15]

14. 7D-Michelle Decker[21]

15. 17B-Austin Barnhill[20]

16. 57-Maria Cofer[11]

17. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[14]

18. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]

19. 97A-Xavier Doney[17]

20. 15-Clinton Boyles[16]

21. 89-Todd McVay[18]

22. 40-Chase McDermand[8]