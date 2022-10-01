Tanner Carrick Wins Tyler Wolf Memorial at Chico

CHICO, Ca. (September 30, 2022) — Tanner Carrick won the Tyler Wolf Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Friday at Silver Dollar Speedway. Carrick held off seventh starting Mitchell Faccinto and 13th starting Kalib Henry for the victory. Shane Golobic and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top five.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Tyler Wolf Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Friday, September 30, 2022

Qualifying Fight A

1. 9L-Luke Hayes, 12.421[11]

2. 38-Colby Johnson, 12.435[5]

3. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto, 12.506[13]

4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.539[14]

5. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.602[3]

6. 17WX-Ryan Bernal, 12.641[8]

7. 98H-Matt Hein, 12.686[7]

8. 8-Colby Wiesz, 12.688[6]

9. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 12.743[16]

10. 57B-Bobby Butler, 12.761[10]

11. 15-Michael Sellers, 12.785[12]

12. 34-Justin Henry, 12.821[9]

13. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 12.854[4]

14. 54-Carson Hall, 12.913[15]

15. 17C-Chris Bullock, 13.053[17]

16. 7X-Eddy Lewis, 13.139[2]

17. 4-Hershel Phillips, 16.196[1]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 2X-Max Mittry, 12.160[6]

2. 75-Tony Gomes, 12.228[14]

3. 2L-Logan Forler, 12.238[16]

4. 17M-Kalib Henry, 12.284[12]

5. 5V-Landon Brooks, 12.316[5]

6. 41-Corey Day, 12.329[15]

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 12.466[9]

8. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.476[11]

9. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 12.533[4]

10. 2P-Alex Pettas, 12.650[1]

11. 94-Greg Decaires V, 12.780[8]

12. 78-Bret Barney, 12.807[17]

13. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.876[2]

14. 8C-Anissa Curtice, 12.883[10]

15. 6W-Billy Wallace, 12.912[3]

16. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 12.932[7]

17. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr, 12.968[13]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.102[5]

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 12.205[12]

3. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.236[17]

4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 12.245[13]

5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.253[2]

6. 12J-John Clark, 12.304[14]

7. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 12.344[9]

8. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 12.545[1]

9. 71W-Mike Wasina Jr, 12.575[15]

10. 7W-Dennis Scherer, 12.780[7]

11. 29T-Ryan Timmons, 12.833[16]

12. 15K-Cody Key, 12.854[3]

13. 75S-Bill Smith, 12.866[4]

14. 71L-Korey Lovell, 12.929[10]

15. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 13.088[6]

16. 2-Wyatt Brown, 13.093[8]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 11.965[12]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.070[7]

3. X1-Michael Faccinto, 12.087[6]

4. 115-Nick Parker, 12.133[9]

5. 17-Ricky Sanders, 12.164[16]

6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.235[3]

7. 54S-Drake Standley, 12.239[11]

8. 1F-DJ Freitas, 12.284[13]

9. 28-Chase Johnson, 12.311[14]

10. 29-Willie Croft, 12.320[8]

11. 21-Michael Ing, 12.414[2]

12. 3C-Casey Schmitz, 12.475[15]

13. 9-Tyler Brown, 12.491[5]

14. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 12.651[4]

15. 7V-Wyatt VanLare, 12.764[1]

16. 5-Cody Smith, 12.897[10]

Non Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Michael Sellers[2]

2. 94-Greg Decaires V[1]

3. 34-Justin Henry[4]

4. 78-Bret Barney[3]

5. 93-Stephen Ingraham[6]

6. 6W-Billy Wallace[8]

7. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[5]

8. 7X-Eddy Lewis[13]

9. 54-Carson Hall[9]

10. 8C-Anissa Curtice[7]

11. 17C-Chris Bullock[12]

12. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[11]

13. 4-Hershel Phillips[14]

14. 21W-Josh Wiesz[10]

Non Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3C-Casey Schmitz[2]

2. 21-Michael Ing[1]

3. 55D-Dawson Hammes[4]

4. 9-Tyler Brown[3]

5. 15K-Cody Key[7]

6. 7V-Wyatt VanLare[5]

7. 29T-Ryan Timmons[6]

8. 75S-Bill Smith[8]

9. 2-Wyatt Brown[12]

10. 5-Cody Smith[9]

11. 77-Ryan Lippincott[11]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[2]

2. 38-Colby Johnson[1]

3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]

4. 38B-Blake Carrick[5]

5. 9L-Luke Hayes[4]

6. 17WX-Ryan Bernal[6]

7. 98H-Matt Hein[7]

8. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[9]

9. 57B-Bobby Butler[10]

10. 15-Michael Sellers[11]

11. 34-Justin Henry[12]

12. 8-Colby Wiesz[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 75-Tony Gomes[1]

2. 2L-Logan Forler[2]

3. 17M-Kalib Henry[3]

4. 5V-Landon Brooks[5]

5. 41-Corey Day[6]

6. 2X-Max Mittry[4]

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[7]

8. 02-Ashton Torgerson[9]

9. 88A-Joey Ancona[8]

10. 2P-Alex Pettas[10]

11. 94-Greg Decaires V[11]

12. 78-Bret Barney[12]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]

2. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[2]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[3]

5. 14W-Ryan Robinson[8]

6. 7P-Jake Andreotti[7]

7. 12J-John Clark[6]

8. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]

9. 3C-Casey Schmitz[11]

10. 7W-Dennis Scherer[10]

11. 71W-Mike Wasina Jr[9]

DNS: 55D-Dawson Hammes

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 115-Nick Parker[3]

2. X1-Michael Faccinto[2]

3. 92-Andy Forsberg[6]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

5. 17-Ricky Sanders[5]

6. 29-Willie Croft[10]

7. 28-Chase Johnson[9]

8. 1F-DJ Freitas[8]

9. 21-Michael Ing[11]

10. 9-Tyler Brown[12]

11. 54S-Drake Standley[7]

12. 21X-Gauge Garcia[4]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 75-Tony Gomes[1]

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]

3. 2L-Logan Forler[4]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]

5. 115-Nick Parker[3]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[5]

7. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[6]

8. 9L-Luke Hayes[7]

D-Main (8 Laps)

1. 21X-Gauge Garcia[1]

2. 93-Stephen Ingraham[6]

3. 78-Bret Barney[4]

4. 8-Colby Wiesz[3]

5. 54-Carson Hall[13]

6. 2-Wyatt Brown[14]

7. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[10]

8. 6W-Billy Wallace[8]

9. 7V-Wyatt VanLare[7]

10. 75S-Bill Smith[11]

11. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[15]

12. 7X-Eddy Lewis[12]

13. 15K-Cody Key[5]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 57B-Bobby Butler[4]

2. 21-Michael Ing[1]

3. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

4. 34-Justin Henry[12]

5. 21X-Gauge Garcia[13]

6. 15-Michael Sellers[6]

7. 71W-Mike Wasina Jr[10]

8. 9-Tyler Brown[5]

9. 78-Bret Barney[15]

10. 2P-Alex Pettas[7]

11. 94-Greg Decaires V[11]

12. 7W-Dennis Scherer[8]

13. 93-Stephen Ingraham[14]

DNS: 3C-Casey Schmitz

DNS: 54S-Drake Standley

DNS: 8-Colby Wiesz

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]

2. 29-Willie Croft[2]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[9]

4. 2X-Max Mittry[1]

5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[7]

6. 34-Justin Henry[16]

7. 98H-Matt Hein[8]

8. 88A-Joey Ancona[15]

9. 21-Michael Ing[14]

10. 12J-John Clark[5]

11. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[12]

12. 02-Ashton Torgerson[11]

13. 57B-Bobby Butler[13]

14. 17WX-Ryan Bernal[4]

15. 28-Chase Johnson[6]

16. 1F-DJ Freitas[10]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]

2. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[7]

3. 17M-Kalib Henry[13]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]

6. 2L-Logan Forler[3]

7. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[23]

8. 75-Tony Gomes[1]

9. X1-Michael Faccinto[9]

10. 2X-Max Mittry[24]

11. 5V-Landon Brooks[16]

12. 38B-Blake Carrick[17]

13. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[10]

14. 38-Colby Johnson[11]

15. 9L-Luke Hayes[8]

16. 41-Corey Day[19]

17. 17-Ricky Sanders[18]

18. 92-Andy Forsberg[12]

19. 29-Willie Croft[22]

20. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[14]

21. 7P-Jake Andreotti[21]

22. 115-Nick Parker[5]

23. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[15]

24. 14W-Ryan Robinson[20]