GALLOGLY HUSTLES SANDUSKY CAVALCADE FINALE

From MSR

October 2, 2022 – Sandusky, Ohio – Cody Gallogly dove under rookie Sawyer Stout entering turn three on lap 11, took the lead, and never looked back Sunday evening to put a wrap on the Bev Jaycox Memorial Cavalcade weekend. It was the second of two nights of racing for the Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series at Sandusky Speedway. It was Gallogly’s third series win of the season.

Gallogly, the current series points leader, opened the strong when he set quick time (16.306). In the process, he set a new Must See Racing Lights track record. Gallogly would draw a 6 for the feature inversion.

Gallogly was strong from the drop of the green. He quickly worked himself into second place by lap 2. After his lap 11 pass for the lead. He would have to hold off Stout on three separate double file restarts. On lap 17, Gallogly stumbled on a restart, and Stout momentarily handed the lead only to take it back exiting turn 2. It was Gallogly’s only serious challenge to have the lead taken away from him.

“I feel like the only place I was able to get Sawyer was on the entry of the corner” explained Gallogly in victory lane.”I had to make a run on entry to have a chance to make a pass. He was fast and he doesn’t make many mistakes even though he’s a rookie”.

“On a restart she stumbled and fell on her face and wouldn’t take off. He got me by a bunch. Thankfully he left me a little roon going into one and I could get back beside him” concluded Gallogly.

With this weekend’s dominating performance, Gallogly now has a firm points lead entering the series finale at Lorain Raceway Park in less than 2 weeks.

Following Gallogly to the checkered were Stout and third place finisher Charlie Schultz.

Heat race wins went to Stout and Andrew Bogusz.

Feature (30 laps) 1. 27-Cody Gallogly; 2. 92-Sawyer Stout; 3. 98-Charlie Schultz; 4. 51s-Joshua Sexton; 5. 36-JJ Henes; 6. 23-Charlie Baur; 7. 21-Dale McQuillen; 8. 65-Junior Gould; 9. 17-Andrew Bogusz; DNS. 8-Rick Holley; DNS. 15-Tim Henthorn