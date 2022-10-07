Williams Grove 60th Anniversary Champion Racing Oil National Open Set For October 22, Raindate Is October 23

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – More details have been announced regarding the rescheduled Diamond Anniversary Champion Racing Oil National Open slated for October 22 at Williams Grove Speedway.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws and paying $75,000 to win, the prestigious event will be 40-laps in distance as it celebrates its 60th annual running. .

Thanks to the remnants of hurricane Ian, attempts to run the event on October 1 proved unsuccessful.

Adult general admission gates for the October 22 race will open at 4 pm.

Warm-ups are slated to get underway at 6 pm followed immediately by qualifying time trials.

The event carries a raindate of Sunday, October 23 with warm-ups again slated for 6 pm.

For fans who already purchased print tickets to the Saturday, October 1 event and will not be able to return on Saturday, October 22, refund options are available. However, these print tickets are valid at the gates for the October 22 event.

Those who received print tickets can mail in to the World of Outlaws office. For more details or questions, email tickets@dirtcar.com.

When the event resumes in three weeks time, all eyes will be on the famed Outlaws vs. Posse rivalry.

Travelers such as Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, David Gravel, and more hope to steal the loot from locals like Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, and Freddie Rahmer, among others.

Dewease won a rain-shortened National Open Preliminary on September 30. The win was his fourth in a row at the track in September.

The season finale Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open event will pay full points towards the 2022 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track championship and the title will be decided at the conclusion of the 40-lap feature. It will be the final race on the 2022 schedule.

Adult general admission for October 22 is set at $40 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $20. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted for FREE.

For all the latest speedway news and information, visit www.williamsgrove.com and follow the oval on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.