Roa Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Mohave Valley Speedway

MOHAVE, Az. (October 8, 2022) — Brody Roa won the USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Mohave Valley Speedway. Roa charged from 11th starting position for his fourth victory of the 2022 season. Damion Gardner, Tommy Malcolm from 10th starting spot, Shon Deskins from 20th, and Charles Davis Jr. rounded out the top five.

USAC / CRA Amsoil Sprint Car Series

Mohave Valley Raceway

Mohave, Arizona

Saturday, October 8, 2022

·

Feature (30 Laps)

1. Brody Roa (11)

2. Damion Gardner (4)

3. Tommy Malcolm (10)

4. Shon Deskins (20)

5. Charles Davis Jr. (2)

6. Sterling Cling (3)

7. R.J. Johnson (15)

8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (6)

9. Cody Williams (23)

10. Matt McCarthy (12)

11. Dustin Cormany (13)

12. Jake Helsel (1)

13. Verne Sweeney (17)

14. Austin Williams (5)

15. Nate Schank (22)

16. Logan Williams (19)

17. Shane Sexton (21)

18. Chris Bonneau (18)

19. Daylin Perreira (19)

20. Chris Gansen (7)

21. Logan Calderwood (9)

22. Austin Grabowski (14)

23. A.J. Bender (16)