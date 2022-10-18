Abreu perfect in NARC double at Keller Auto Speedway and Thunderbowl Raceway

From Rico Abreu Racing

ST. HELENA, Calif. (October 17, 2022) – St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu put it all together in his recent return to the Golden State, not only accomplishing two NARC victories in just as many days, but ultimately securing a total winner’s share equaling $18,300 in the process, simultaneously increasing his season’s win count to six overall. Impressive enough, Abreu, ace of the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 24 sprint, was forced to survive all-out slugfests in each of his victory marches, the first of which taking shape at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California, on Friday, October 14.

Starting third on Keller Auto Speedway’s Anthony Simone Classic grid, the site of Abreu’s first-ever sprint car start in March 2011, Rico was a winning threat right from the drop of the green, forced to battle with the likes of Dominic Scelzi and rising star Corey Day. The highlight of an A-Main that witnessed 12 unofficially lead changes in the final 15 circuits, Abreu secured his $10,000 payday coming to the white, sliding Day before rolling the bottom through turns one and two. The final two corners would see Abreu slide himself, assuring no room for Day to return a slider of his own.

The following evening at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, Abreu started eighth on the Dennis Roth Classic A-Main grid, wasting little time before powering his way to fourth with just four laps recorded. Just like the night prior, Abreu was forced to battle with Fresno, California’s Dominic Scelzi, exchanging sliders for the lead on multiple occasions before securing the top spot with a slider in three with just three remaining. The Dennis Roth Classic triumph earned Abreu a $8,3000 top prize; the 17th NARC/King of the West victory of his career.

“Man, such a special weekend for this Rowdy Energy team,” said Rico Abreu, driver of the Abreu Vineyards, Rowdy Energy, Curb Records, Stadelhofer Construction, Wiser Agency, Tony Toste Construction, Lucas Oil Products, ShopRico.com, Salty’s BBQ, No. 24 sprint car. “To win at Keller Auto Speedway is really special. I raced my first-ever sprint car race there in 2011 and it’s been a very special place to me ever since. And to win a race in Dennis Roth’s honor is incredible. We hope to forward this momentum into next weekend and be in the hunt for a Trophy Cup win.”

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with the annual Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway on Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22.

