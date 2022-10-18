Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing kicks-off Thursday at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – October 17, 2022…Electricity is drifting through the air as one of the biggest weeks in California Sprint Car racing has arrived, which means only one thing, it’s time for Trophy Cup 28 at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

The Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing is not just known for featuring some of the best racing seen all year long, but it’s also well regarded for being held to benefit one of the truly great organizations around, the Make-A-Wish Foundation. With the Trophy Cup’s donation last year, it brought the total amount of contributions to $2,350,000 since the event was created back in 1994.

This weekend marks the 17th occasion that the Trophy Cup will be held at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. All cars that start the Saturday A-main are guaranteed at least $5,000 in weekend winnings and the overall champion is guaranteed a stout $28,000 in weekend winnings. The three-day extravaganza on October 20th, 21st and 22nd features a $200,000 overall purse.

Past Trophy Cup champs set to compete this weekend include three-time winner Tim Kaeding of San Jose; two-time champion Shane Golobic of Fremont, along with single-time winners Rico Abreu of Rutherford, Bud Kaeding from Campbell, Willie Croft of Colfax, Chico’s Jonathan Allard and Fresno’s Craig Stidham.

“It’s been great to see the fan and team support continue to be outstanding at the Trophy Cup year after year, which has simply been amazing to watch,” said Thunderbowl Raceway Promoter Steve Faria. “The extra functions on the fairgrounds continue to create a happening at the event and one that people mark down on their calendar every season. I know we are looking forward to it and hope everyone else is too. Dave Pusateri and his entire team do an exceptional job with everything. I know we’re honored to host the Trophy Cup for the 17th straight year.”

Adult grandstand tickets for the 28th Trophy Cup cost $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $45 on Thursday and Friday and $50 on Saturday. Kids pricing and senior pricing is also available.

Tickets can be purchased starting at approximately 10am-10:30 each race day behind the stands at the box office. The event has never sold out and plenty of tickets will be available. The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 20th, with the drivers meeting just after 3pm. Wheel packing, hot laps, qualifying and heat races will follow.

The special events that have become so popular are also returning with a slight twist. Following the races on Thursday will be BBQ Night sponsored by High 5 Pizza and Catering, while Friday after the races will be Taco Bravo Fiesta Night featuring Tacos. On Saturday afternoon from 11am-2pm Steve Faria and Thunderbowl Raceway will present the annual Spaghetti Feed.

Both Thursday and Friday nights will showcase Razor Bike Races plus RC car racing for children, while a brand-new function on Saturday includes the Driver Dunk Tank. The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks also available for purchase inside.

A donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the door during all these events is appreciated. Fans and teams are all encouraged to attend the special eating events. More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.trophycup.org

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, George at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.