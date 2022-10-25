Starks Enjoys Career-Best Season With 12 Wins and First-Ever Track Title in 2022

Inside Line Promotions

PUYALLUP, Wash. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Trey Starks produced a career-best season in 2022 when he won half of his races and earned his first career track championship.

“We took what we expected last year to be and brought it to fruition this year,” he said. “We had scaled back and there was some overlap from COVID so 2021 was goofy. We had speed, but couldn’t find the consistency. We picked up all the pieces over the offseason and built the team back up. The work we put in over the offseason showed. We didn’t run many races this year, but when we showed up to the track we were prepared and fresh. I think there’s a lot to that. It was a really satisfying year.”

Starks posted a career-best dozen feature triumphs – seven at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., and five at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. The season got off to a strong start as Starks won the season opener at both tracks.

Two of Starks’ triumphs at Skagit Speedway came in the 410ci winged sprint car division – highlighted by a preliminary night victory at the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, which he captured for the first time. He ended up winning the track championship for the first time at the high-banked oval.

“We had everything dialed in,” he said. “With that being said I think there’s still more improvement that can be made. We weren’t perfect all year, but we were consistent enough and had good enough speed I had options to go forward.”

Despite missing multiple races, Starks finished ninth in the 360 sprint car division thanks to a division-best five triumphs. Arguably, the most notable win came during the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals.

“We had good speed no matter who was racing with us,” he said. “It’s good to know you have a good amount of speed that no matter who shows up you can be competitive.”

Starks posted his first career King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series victory at Grays Harbor Raceway – the highlight of his season at that track.

“That really jump-started the season,” he said. “We won earlier with the 360. The NARC drivers showed up and we showed we can hang with them. That gave us the confidence to try a few things and know we still had speed. Trying new things gave us even more options as far as how we tuned the car and raced against other cars.”

Additionally, Starks posted three top 10s in four starts with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and he tied his career-best mark of a three-race winning streak during the summer.

“We’re not prepared to go race 60 times a year so we don’t try to do that,” he said. “It was really cool to see more 410 races this year. I think we’ll see even more next year and we’ll try to do the same thing as well as amp up our 410 program. Our 360 package is pretty good so we’re not going to change anything there. We’re just going to freshen everything up and try to do it all again. There’s a lot of good things going on in the Northwest right now and we want to support all of the effort that is being put into it.”

QUICK RESULTS –

24 races, 12 wins, 15 top fives, 20 top 10s, 24 top 15s, 24 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.TreyStarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts