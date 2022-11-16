Dover Earns Two Triumphs in 2022 to Extend Winning Streak

Inside Line Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Jack Dover won a pair of sprint car main events this season, giving him multiple triumphs for the 16th straight year.

Dover captured Midwest Sprint Touring Series victories at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., on May 13 and at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb., on Aug. 27. His two series wins were tied for the most and he ended seventh in the championship standings despite missing multiple events.

“It’s definitely not the year I was hoping for and was probably my second worst year I’ve had since I’ve been running big cars,” he said. “This year we just had bad luck with some parts failures and malfunctions, which cost us three or four wins. Yet I have to look and say, ‘Hey, I got two wins and there’s a lot of racers who wish they had two wins.’”

Dover placed second in the I-80 Speedway championship standings – only 14 points away from his second straight track title.

“I want to win races and championships,” he said. “I had a shot at winning the I-80 championship, but some misfortune and bad luck cost us three good finishes throughout the year. When you have DNFs you won’t win championships. To come out second is pretty good considering the DNFs we had.”

A big chunk of the 2022 season was spent racing for points at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., where Dover piloted the Chris and Rick Bowers’ No. 81 in the 410ci winged sprint car division. The team recorded four top fives and 10 top 10s to finish sixth in the championship standings.

“It was a good season at Huset’s,” he said. “We wanted to win to get another 410 win. When you’re racing against drivers like Justin Henderson, Brooke Tatnell, Ryan Timms, it makes it tough. I think that’s why I haven’t gotten the number of wins I’m used to is everyone is getting more even. I think we were consistent at Huset’s, but needed to be a little more consistent with top threes and top fives. Overall, it was a good year and I had fun with the Bowers.”

Dover also made a handful of starts with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, highlighted by making the Huset’s High Bank Nationals A Main during the event finale that featured nearly 50 of the top drivers from the country.

“Despite the season not playing out how I hoped we still had some positive moments,” he said. “I’m grateful to the Bowers for the opportunity as well as my partners and fans for the support.”

35 races, 2 wins, 11 top fives, 18 top 10s, 25 top 15s, 27 top 20s

Husker Diesel, which is based in Gretna, Neb., offers in-house fabrication and specialty TIG welding, general automotive diagnostics and repair, engine and transmission building, pulling and racing truck builds, custom exhaust, alignments for over-sized and custom off-road trucks, wheel and tire packages, suspension work, custom dyno tuning, performance parts and much more all under one roof. For more information, visit http://www.HuskerDiesel.com.

“Husker Diesel has been with our team for the last couple of years,” Dover said. “I’ve known Jake, who is a head guy there for 10 or 15 years. We’ve become close friends and I’m grateful for the support of everyone at Husker Diesel.”

