TWO SERIES – ONE CHAMPION! ISMA/MSS MERGE!

From MSS

In 2022, the top talent in supermodified racing saw three top events that would vent into today’s future! We are excited to share with the racing community that The International Supermodified Association (ISMA) and the Midwest Supermodified Series (MSS) will join forces in providing the BEST possible racing action in 2023.

For the first time ever, both sanctions will come together for the 2023 season as an ISMA/MSS merged series with a top event schedule that the fans will not want to miss. We will take what each group is strong in and make one strong big block supermodified series that will be identified as ISMA/MSS as agreed upon by the car owners. We will have one schedule, set of rules, point fund and CHAMPION!

Fans everywhere will not want to miss this exciting time and schedule.

5/13 TBA

6/3 Oswego Speedway

6/16 Lorain Raceway Park / Super Crown Nationals

6/17 Lorain Raceway Park / Super Crown Nationals Race #1

6/17 Lorain Raceway Park Super Crown Nationals Race #2

7/1 Oswego Speedway

7/14 Berlin Raceway

7/15 Berlin Raceway

7/28 Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler

7/29 Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler

8/12 Oswego Speedway

9/16 TBA

9/23 TBA Closer/Championship Night

For more information on the ISMA/MSS racing series as well as schedule and rules updates as they happen, please visit ismasupers.com and midwestsupermodifieds.com.

ISMA/MSS thanks you for your support all of these years and hopes you will join us in our 2023 season cheering on your favorite Teams and Drivers.