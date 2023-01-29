Brody Roa goes 2-for-2 at Cocopah

By Lance Jennings

SOMERTON, ARIZONA – JANUARY 28, 2023… Taking advantage of a Chase Johnson miscue, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) led the final two laps to win back to back nights at Cocopah Speedway. Piloting Tom and Christy Dunkel’s #17R Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Roa earned the fifteenth AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of his career over Johnson, Sterling Cling, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, and R.J. Johnson.

“KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, AL) began the night by scoring the seventh Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of his career. The pilot of the Yeley Racing #2J Avanti Windows & Doors entry recorded a time of 16.370 seconds and ties Bryan Clauson for fifteenth in series history.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) and Roa took the checkered flags in their 10-lap heat races.

For the second night in a row, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) raced Ikaika O’Brien’s #11O Surecan LLC machine to the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with an eighth place run from thirteenth.

Owner/driver “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) earned the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with his thirteenth place finish at his home track.

The non-winged 410 sprint cars will take a break before making their first ever appearances at the Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Arizona on March 3 and 4th.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: January 28, 2023 – Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, Arizona

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2J, Yeley-16.370; 2. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.717; 3. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.754; 4. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.810; 5. Logan Calderwood-16.887; 6. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-16.921; 7. Chase Johnson, 73, Ford-16.934; 8. Brody Roa, 17R, Dunkel-16.943; 9. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.969; 10. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.203; 11. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-17.312; 12. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-17.315; 13. Ricky Lewis, 11O, O’Brien-17.553; 14. Drake Edwards, 2E, Yeley-17.669; 15. Jim Vanzant, 3V, Vanzant-17.700; 16. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-17.777.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Davis, 2. Thomas, 3. A.Williams, 4. C.Johnson, 5. Malcolm, 6. Calderwood, 7. Lewis, 8. Vanzant. NT.

BILLSJERKY.NET SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. R.Johnson, 3. Cling, 4. C.Williams, 5. Martin, 6. Bender, 7. Edwards, 8. Sexton. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Roa (1), 2. Chase Johnson (2), 3. Sterling Cling (3), 4. Cody Williams (4), 5. R.J. Johnson (5), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 7. Charles Davis Jr. (9), 8. Ricky Lewis (13), 9. Austin Williams (11), 10. Tommy Malcolm (7), 11. A.J. Bender (10), 12. Logan Calderwood (8), 13. Mike Martin (12), 14. Drake Edwards (14), 15. Jim Vanzant (15). NT.

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-28 C.Johnson, Laps 29-30 Roa.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Ricky Lewis (13th to 8th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Mike Martin

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: March 3&4 – Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Arizona