Attica, Fremont, AFCS update rules; Farmer is tech inspector

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park, Fremont Speedway and the Attica Fremont Championship Series have agreed on updates to the rules and tire packages for the 410 and 305 sprint teams in 2023.

Former Fremont promoter Rich Farmer, who owns a 410 sprint team and has owned 305 sprint teams, has been retained to conduct technical inspections of sprint cars in 2023.

“I look forward to working with all the sprint car teams to insure that everyone is competing on an equal playing field within the rule book,” said Farmer.

Farmer indicated on opening night at Attica all safety items will be checked including seatbelts, helmets, and proper mounting of seats and belts along with a general inspection of the cars over all build

“Following opening night I will be checking wings on all sprints for proper locations and for proper wicker bills and wing adjustments. This will be done mixed and periodically for both classes,” said Farmer.

“305 engines will be checked for every rule that we have in the book that can be checked with the engine not being torn down any further than the removal of the air box, one spark plug, and on some nights a valve cover,” he added.

Farmer said he would police the tires as best as possible by visual inspections. He indicated in the past he has used evidence bags and took a groove sample from the tires to test for doping.

Both Attica and Fremont are in the process of updating the rule book on the tracks’ websites.

As for tires, at Attica Raceway Park, all racing divisions must have Hoosier Tires on all four corners of the car. For both Attica and Fremont, for the 305 and 410 sprints, they will be permitted to use the 2022 season permitted Hoosier rear tires H12, H15, and medium tires as well as this year’s Hoosier rear tires D12A, D15A, and medium tires for the entire season for weekly events.

Andrew Morfier, Attica Director of Operations, said 410 Sprints will need to follow sanctioning body rules on applicable dates.

The UMP Late Models at Attica will be permitted to use the 2022 season permitted Hoosier tires LM 20, 30, 40 as well as this year’s National Late Model Tire LM 2, 3 and 4.

Both Morfier and Fremont Speedway’s Ryan Schiets noted a fire suppression system will be highly recommended but not required for all sprint cars in competition at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway, though the 410 sprints will need to follow sanctioning body rules on applicable dates.

Morfier also noted the combined point fund for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will remain at $47,000 in 2023. He said the “mulligan rule” will remain the same – the driver will receive 75 points, twice during the season for a night they do not race, providing they do not race at another track on the same night. He said the 410 Sprints may only use one mulligan for an All Star Circuit of Champions/ World of Outlaws Sprint Series event.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.