Purse increase set for OCRS Sprint Cars in 2023

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (January 31, 2023) – Added money is on the line at all AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories Oil Capital Racing Series events in 2023.

All OCRS A-Features in 2023 will now pay $1,500-to-win and $300-to-start. A large AmeriFlex decal must be displayed on the top wing at all events.

The annual AmeriFlex Challenge is scheduled for May 27 at Salina Highbanks Speedway and new this year are requirements on who can complete in the AmeriFlex Challenge. The race will still pay $3,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start, however, you must run in all 9 scheduled events prior to May 27 to be eligible to race in AmeriFlex Challenge VIII.

The road to the AmeriFlex Challenge, and the first of nine races, begins with the season opener on March 11 at Red Dirt Raceway.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.