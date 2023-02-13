Whiskey Myers Band Returns as World of Outlaws Sponsor, Increases Support

By Brian Walker

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 6, 2023) – Multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers is bringing its rock ‘n’ roll energy back to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2023 in multiple ways.

The band will continue to be the presenting sponsor of Johnny Gibson’s famous “4-Wide Salute to the Fans” at all World of Outlaws Sprint Car races and will now also be a part of the Series’ contingency program for drivers.

“As a fan of World of Outlaws, it was exciting to be able to partner with them last season and to become more involved in the sport,” shares Whiskey Myers drummer Jeff Hogg. “We’re excited to come back in a bigger way this year to support the series and the drivers, and we can’t wait to get the season underway!”

This will be the first full World of Outlaws season that Whiskey Myers’ genre-bending music is paired with the “4-wide” call, starting with the season-opening event at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 9-11. And, as part of the contingency program to reward more money to drivers at the end of the night, the band’s logo will be featured on all full-time World of Outlaws drivers’ cars throughout the year, along with awarding $50 each Feature to any driver – with the Whiskey Myers decal on their car – who finishes sixth.

Whiskey Myers shares its birthplace with the World of Outlaws, having formed in Texas and now selling out shows across the globe. Composed of members Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent, the group has sold more than 1.5 million albums and amassed over 2 billion streams while earning six RIAA Platinum & Gold certifications as an independent band.

Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, is available everywhere now as the band known for their high-energy live show prepares for another exciting year on the road, from headlining their own tour to serving as direct support across several dates of Eric Church’s Outsiders Revival Tour.

Fans will also see Whiskey Myers spots on DIRTVision throughout the year. The band previously partnered with the premier dirt racing broadcast provider, which broadcasts every World of Outlaws race live, in December to livestream its concert from the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA.

To find out more about Whiskey Myers, visit whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers. Be on the lookout for social sweepstakes during the year.

For the full 2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, CLICK HERE.