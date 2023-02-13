World of Outlaws Volusia Bike Week Spectacular Adds More Excitement with Addition of DIRTcar Nationals Finale

By Brian Walker

BARBERVILLE, FL – February 12, 2023 – When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Volusia Speedway Park in March for the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown fans will see even more action than expected.

The remaining portion of the World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals finale — including the Toyota Dash and Big Gator Championship determining Feature, which was unable to be run due to rain — will be Sunday, March 5, before the originally scheduled program.

The 30-lap, $16,000-to-win/$1,250-to-start, race will conclude the Big Gator Championship points battle and award one driver the coveted Big Gator trophy.

The makeup program will be one of three Features at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile during Bike Week and serve as a prelude for the originally scheduled Low-E Insulation FL to PA Spring Showdown. The mini-series offers a $20,000 points fund to competitors who follow The Greatest Show on Dirt from Volusia (March 5-6) up to Port Royal Speedway (March 10-11), Williams Grove Speedway (March 17), and Lincoln Speedway (March 18).

BUY TICKETS HERE

After winning back-to-back races — within seven hours of each other on Friday — to open the 2023 campaign, David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports will return to Volusia atop the points for the World of Outlaws and the DIRTcar Nationals. He currently leads Logan Schuchart (12 points) and Carson Macedo (18 points) in the event points ahead of the makeup Feature.

If Gravel can run sixth or better in the DIRTcar Nationals Feature, he’ll automatically clinch a third Big Gator Championship. However, he’s slated to start ninth in the 30-lapper whereas Schuchart (P3) and Macedo (P5) will have a chance to race for the pole position in the Toyota Dash.

NOS Notebook (Volusia Speedway Park, 2/11/23)

Before the rain came during DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 11, Macedo became the third different driver of the DIRTcar Nationals weekend to top Low-E Insulation Qualifying, circling Volusia’s half-mile in 13.807 seconds, averaging 110 MPH. His 20th career QuickTime Award ranks as the fourth-most – behind Gravel (55), Sweet (32), and Haudenschild (21) – over his five-year tenure as a full-time World of Outlaws driver.

James McFadden (37th career) won CASE No.1 Engine Oil Heat #1, while NOS Energy Drink Heats 2-4 went to Brian Brown (76th career), Logan Schuchart (109th career), and Spencer Bayston (14th career). Sheldon Haudenschild claimed the MicroLite Last Chance Showdown mere moments before the downpour began, which allowed the Feature lineup to be set and to be held in three weeks.

Racing for the pole position of the DIRTcar Nationals finale in the Toyota Dash will be Jacob Allen (P1), James McFadden (P2), Logan Schuchart (P3), Spencer Bayston (P4), Carson Macedo (P5), Brad Sweet (P6), Brian Brown (P7), and Donny Schatz (P8).

UP NEXT (March 5-6) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will enjoy a three-week break before returning to action at Volusia Speedway Park for a Bike Week special on Sunday & Monday, March 5-6. The already-established Low-E Insulation FL to PA Spring Showdown will now be accompanied by the $16,000-to-win DIRTcar Nationals finale, which has a Dash and Feature to be ran. For fans unable to attend, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

DIRTcar Nationals Points (4/5 Races) – 1. 2-David Gravel (574); 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-12); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (-18); 4. 11-Buddy Kofoid (-30); 5. 49-Brad Sweet (-34); 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-48); 7. 19-Brent Marks (-56); 8. 83-James McFadden (-76); 9. 13-Justin Peck (-78); 10. 39M-Anthony Macri (-88).

Series Championship Standings (2/87 Races) – 1. 2-David Gravel (300); 2. 11-Buddy Kofoid (-8); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-16); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-26); 5. 41-Carson Macedo (-34); 6. 48-Danny Dietrich (-36); 7. 7S-Robbie Price (-38); 8. 19-Brent Marks (-38); 9. 49-Brad Sweet (-48); 83-James McFadden (-48).