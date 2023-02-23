KERN COUNTY’S USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR OPENER IS CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 22, 2023… Officials with the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series and The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) have announced that Saturday’s season opener has been cancelled. Options for a possible make-up date are being explored.

As mild rain has already approached the speedway, heavy showers are expected overnight and through the weekend. Those rains will affect the nearby areas and forecasted snowfall will affect several key mountain passes and highways used by teams and fans.

The non-winged 360s will now open their campaign at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday, April 8th. For more event information, visit bakersfieldspeedway.com.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email Stephanie Odom at Odom.Stephanie@me.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

2023 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

February 25: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (RAIN)

April 8: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

May 13: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 3: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

June 17: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Wagsdash Reunion in honor of Mrs. Wags)

July 29: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

August 26: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (With USAC Western States Midgets)

September 16: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

October 7: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC Western States Midgets / Championship Night / George Snider Classic / Awards Banquet)

November 24: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (82nd Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix / SE)

November 25: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (82nd Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix / SE)

TBA = To Be Announced.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.