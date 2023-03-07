Tanner Carrick Shines at Marysville Raceway En Route to Season Opening Win

Peterson Media

Getting his 2023 Winged Sprint Car season kicked off on Friday night in Marysville, CA, Tanner Carrick shined as he led all 25-laps and picked up the win during the Sherm and Loree Toller Memorial.

“I have to give it to my guys,” Tanner Carrick said. “We were extremely fast each time we hit the track and it is great to get a win at this event after how things went during this same race last season.”

With a break in the Northern California weather, Marysville Raceway officials worked hard to get the Friday night make up show in, and they were successful in their efforts. When things got underway, Carrick opened the night up by timing the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T in second fastest in qualifying time trials.

Moving into heat race competition, the Lincoln, CA pilot rolled off the starting grid from the fourth starting position. Flexing his muscle at Marysville Raceway, Carrick powered his way to the lead as he raced to win and made himself redraw eligible.

Having some good fortune on his side, Carrick drew the lucky number one pill, and it lined him up on the pole of the 25-lap Toller Memorial feature event.

With the waiving of the green flag, Carrick was hard on the throttle as he jumped out to the early lead and quickly began to open up a comfortable advantage before the race’s lone caution flew on the third lap.

Restarting with Andy Forsberg on his tail, Carrick was masterful in his efforts as he broke away from the pack and clicked on strong laps on a surface that was in great shape despite the recent weather.

Getting into traffic, Carrick would not be phased as he sliced and diced his way through the slower cars while keeping Forsberg at bay. In a rapid fire 22-lap green flag run, Carrick would not be denied as he raced to his first win of the very young 2023 season.

“It is great to open up with a win, and I hope we can record a lot of wins this year,” Tanner Carrick added. “My guys worked really hard in the shop this winter, and we are in a really good position, and I feel really good about the season ahead. We have a lot of great people behind us, and I hope we can do them proud.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Hanson Truss, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 3, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 2, Top 10’s: 2

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick is scheduled to return to Marysville Raceway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.