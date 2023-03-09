FloRacing Returns to Silver Dollar Speedway in 2023

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., March 8, 2023… SLC Promotions is excited to announce their continued partnership with the steaming service FloRacing for the 2023 racing season. Silver Dollar Speedway and FloRacing will continue to offer great on track racing with outstanding live streamed shows for fans worldwide.

Fans can head to www.silverdollarspeedway.com to see this year’s upcoming racing schedule. To subscribe yearly or purchase an individual race this season on FloRacing, please head to our website, click the Fan Info tab, and click the Watch Live option. Here is a direct link https://flosports.link/3KlViu6

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FloRacing at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Brad Sweet of SLC Promotions. “We have a great relationship on so many levels and we are excited to keep showcasing our sensational racing across their great platform.”

Streaming viewers will have the chance to watch The Mini Gold Cup on March 17 and 18. On Friday night March 17, the 410 sprint cars, Hobby Stocks, and IMCA Sport Mods are slated to kick of the racing season. On the following night, the NARC/KWS 410 Sprint cars and the BCRA Lightning Sprints are the main attraction. The Saturday night NARC/KWS main event will pay the winner a whopping $6,000.

ABOUT FLOSPORTS

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.