Williams Grove Cancels March 12, Season Opener Now Features Outlaws March 17

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Inclement nighttime temperatures and less than favorable conditions expected for Sunday afternoon have caused Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the March 12 season opener.

The decision was made mid-afternoon on Saturday.

This sets up the 2023 Williams Grove Speedway season opener on Friday night, March 17 featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series.

For the first time ever the season opener will carry a sanction as the outlaws invade for Central Pa Outlaw Madness.

Gates will open at 5 pm with racing slated for 7:30.

Friday’s main event will pay $10,000 to win for the sprint cars as the battle to be the 2023 Williams Grove Lawrence Chevrolet track champion gets underway.

Adult general admission for Friday is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove.

