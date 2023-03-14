Thunderbird, Tulsa to host OCRS Sprints this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 13, 2023) – Following a successful opening weekend at Red Dirt Raceway the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Cars are back in action this weekend with shows at Thunderbird Speedway and Tulsa Speedway.

Friday the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Cars will headline the Thunderbird Speedway season opener. Last season Thunderbird Speedway hosted the OCRS twice and John Carney II won the first event over Whit Gastineau in March. Terry Easum outran Johnny Kent on the historic half-mile in September.

Saturday racing moves to Tulsa Speedway located on the grounds of Tulsa Raceway Park. It was a family affair at the quarter-mile last May with Danny Smith winning over stepson Kyle Clark.

What you need to know……….

Where: Thunderbird Speedway, Muskogee, Oklahoma

When: Friday, March 17

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5-6 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.ThunderbirdSpeedwayOK.com

Where: Tulsa Speedway, Tulsa, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, March 18

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.TulsaSpeedway.com

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

2023 Top 10

1. Tanner Conn 120; 2, Steven Shebester 116; 3. Danny Smith 112; 4. Danny Wood 111; 5. Johnny Kent, Whit Gastineau 105; 7. Terry Easum 99; 8. Trevor Serbus 98; 9. Joe Wood, Jr. 94; 10. Rees Moran 88.