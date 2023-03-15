Thompson’s Family of Dealerships continues relationship with Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…One of the recognizable partnerships in Northern California motorsports over the years has involved the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships support of Placerville Speedway, which continues this season.

In addition to coming back as a weekly partner, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships also returns as title sponsor of the Winged 360 Sprint Car division. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars will compete in 14 events this season at the Placerville bullring. Opening night occurs this Saturday March 18th and the finale takes place on Saturday August 26th during “Legends Night.”

“We are enthused to have Thompson’s Family of Dealerships continue their long-standing support of Placerville Speedway”, said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “Our history with Thompson’s goes back to 2001 when I began racing Sprint Cars. Having them return as title sponsor of the Winged Sprint Car division is an important thing for the speedway and we could not be happier. Our goal is to continue making Placerville a destination on Saturday nights.”

Ron Thompson attends as many races as possible throughout the season and has a huge passion for Placerville Speedway and the sport, which makes it a driving force behind the long-time partnership.

Jeff Thompson is also a lifelong fan of racing and is pleased to continue the company’s relationship with Placerville Speedway saying, “Growing up, both my mom and dad raced every weekend, so motorsports has always been a huge part of our lives. We have always loved coming to the track and are amazed by all the loyal fans. Being a part of Placerville Speedway and its unique history is as hometown as it gets. We love this old dirt track.”

One of the more anticipated nights of the year will be presented on Saturday June 24th, which is designated as Thompson’s Auto “Fan Appreciation Night.” The event routinely plays host to a full grandstand of inspired race fans and has become a staple on the schedule.

Kami Arnold of RMI also spoke about the long-time partnership with Thompson’s Family of Dealerships. “Some say the key to success is surrounding yourself with great people and we are very fortunate to have a long-standing partnership with Thompson’s. Their family and company representatives are simply amazing and we’re extremely happy to be associated with them.”

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com