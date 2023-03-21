Dawson Hammes Powers Way to First Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting back to Marysville Raceway on Saturday night looking to better his third place run at the track’s season opener, Dawson Hammes was successful in his efforts as he charged from eighth to score his first win of the 2023 season.

“Honestly, our night started out pretty rough, but we were able to turn it around and have a really good night,” Dawson Hammes said. “I want to thank my Mom and Dad, as well as my brother Carson for everything they do for me, and I really want to thank Joel Myers, Jr for coming out and helping us all night long.”

Hammes opened his night up by timing the Movement Brewing/STS Farming/All About Fire Protection backed No. 55D in 10th fastest in qualifying time trials before he picked up a fourth-place finish in heat race competition.

Gridding the field from the eighth starting position for the 25-lap feature event, Hammes got off to a quick start as he jumped into the Top-5 in the race’s first four laps.

Amidst a hornet’s nest of cars battling for position, Hammes slipped back to sixth before the first caution of the night paused the action.

Once the green replaced the yellow, Hammes came to life as he powered his way into fourth and quickly began reeling in the Top-Three as lapped traffic came into play. Slicing and dicing his way through traffic, Hammes made the right moves as he powered his way into the race lead in the race’s closing laps.

Once out front, Hammes continued to hit his marks as he capped off an impressive run from eighth to secure his first win of the 2023 season.

“After qualifying we regrouped and made some changes that really turned the night around,” Hammes added. “It was a great night with a lot of great people around. I’m excited to get all of my partners a win this early in the season.

Hammes Motorsports would like to thank Movement Brewing, STS Farming, All About Fire Protection, Summit Partners Burbank Agency, Harper Inc., and Ace Attorney Services for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 2, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 2, Top 10’s:2

ON TAP: Hammes will make a return trip to Marysville Raceway this Saturday night.

