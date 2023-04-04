Placerville Speedway presents the Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fast and furious championship auto racing rumbles into Placerville Speedway this Saturday, as the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring entertains the masses with an action-packed show during the “Easter Eggstravaganza.”

“We know that Easter is often a time when families get together and it’s been a long-standing tradition to have a race on Easter weekend here at the track,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I think we’ve had a solid start to the season with our first two shows and hopefully that continues Saturday. As always, we encourage everyone to please bring a friend or somebody new that’s never experienced dirt track racing.”

This Saturday’s Easter Eggstravaganza showcases the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Dwarf Cars. The second Hoosier Tires Championship Point Race of the year marks the start of a busy stretch on the red clay, with the 20th annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” convening at the track next week.

Opening night for the Thompson’s Family of Dealership Winged Sprint Cars held on March 18th went to Aromas, CA driver Justin Sanders, while Oakley’s Nick Baldwin snagged the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock win. The Easter weekend spectacle will be the 2023 debut for both the Mini Trucks and the colorful coupes of the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

Adult tickets for the Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday April 8th cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $7 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023?ig=13358 or at the gate on race day.

Something new this season is the fact that all tickets in the grandstands are reserved to give fans better access to individual seats. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill, which is first come, first serve.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

