Opening Night Falls to Inclement Weather!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 15, 2023) – A promise of cold, rainy and windy weather has forced Knoxville Raceway officials to cancel tonight’s Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener at the track.

Join us next weekend, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 for the Xtream Powered by Mediacom Showdown featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws! The Pro Sprints will also be competing on Friday, with the 360 class scheduled for Saturday. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!