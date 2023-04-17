HOOSIER HUNDRED POSTPONED TO MAY 26 AT IRP

From USAC

Due to forecasted rain and cold temperatures, Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park has been postponed to Friday, May 26th – joining the Carb Night Classic presented by Protective Insurance.

As the USAC Silver Crown Series was previously scheduled to run on Carb Night, the Hoosier Hundred will now become a points-paying Silver Crown race and remain at the 100-mile, 146-lap distance on May 26th, featuring a winner’s share of $25,000 and a total purse of $92,000.

Pre-purchased tickets to the Hoosier Hundred will be good for admission at the Carb Night Classic presented by Protective Insurance. Pricing for Carb Night Classic tickets will remain unchanged, with general admission tickets available for $25, reserved seats at $35, and pit passes at $35.

Teams who purchased two-day pit passes for the Hoosier Hundred will be refunded for the Saturday pit pass and your Sunday pit pass will be carried over to Carb Night.

At this time, Indianapolis Cars and Coffee scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd is planning to be held (rain or shine) as scheduled from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Any further details on that event’s status will be relayed via Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park social media as necessary.

IRP will also offer a free one-hour test session on Thursday, May 25th from 7:30pm – 8:30pm (contingent on the Road to Indy Practice/Qualifying not running long). This allows teams to get a shot at the track prior to event day on Friday, May 26th.

Individuals with questions relating to Hoosier Hundred/Carb Night Classic ticketing can contact the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park office at 317-969-8600 or via e-mail at lucasoilraceway@nhra.com.

The USAC Silver Crown season will now open on the dirt at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track on Sunday, May 7, with the 20th running of the Sumar Classic.