Stellar Field Expected for Small Block Super Championship Series Opener at Evans Mills Raceway Park on May 13

By Dan Kapuscinski

Small Block Super Championship Series – OSWEGO, NY (April 14, 2023) – The first of four Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series events is set to take the green flag on Saturday, May 13 at Evans Mills Raceway Park in Evans Mills, NY.

The 30-lap Jake’s Automotive SBSCS event will be presented by UltimateQM.com and will pay $1,000 to the winner at the 3/8 mile short track, located just outside of the Fort Drum Army Base in Northern New York State.

“We’re excited to return to Evans Mills next month with a great field of racers, eager to put on another exciting show,” said SBSCS promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Evans Mills provides fantastic racing for our cars and we always look forward to making the trip back. Thank you to the Gill family for having us and thanks to our partners Jake’s Automotive, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center and UltimateQM.com for making this happen.”

Located on US Route 11 just outside of Evans Mills, Evans Mills Raceway Park was originally built by the Zeigler brothers of Boonville in 1967. Spending time as both a paved and dirt facility, Lee and Peggy Gill purchased the speedway in December of 2018, with a focused investment in growing pavement racing. In a short period of time, the speedway has once again risen to a favorite among competitors and fans, with the speedway having been established as a friendly, clean, safe and enjoyable destination for families to gather.

Running May through late September, the speedway hosts 54 hospitality suites with a grandstand seating capacity of 3,000. Along with the Small Block Supers the speedway hosts Modifieds, Pro Late Models, INEX Legends Cars and Stock Cars.

To learn more about Evans Mills Raceway Park, visit them online at www.evansmillsracewaypark.com.

The Saturday, May 13 event for the SBSCS at Evans Mills will be presented by UltimateQM.com. Based in Mooresville, NC, UltimateQM.com provides the ultimate in cars, parts and service to its customers from Quarter Midget racing and beyond. UtilmateQM.com is proudly family owned and operated and produces the RSR and ARC branded Quarter Midget chassis.

Nearly 20 Small Block Supers are expected on May 13 including Mike Bruce, who has won the last two SBS events held at the Evans Mills oval, and is now a full-time Supermodified competitor at Oswego Speedway.

Fellow Supermodified racer, Camden Proud, is also expected to be in the lineup, filling in for his father Tim Proud, who scored a main event win at Oswego last season and finished fourth in the 2022 SBSCS standings.

Last year’s top SBSCS championship point contenders Dan Kapuscinski, Greg O’Connor, Drew Pascuzzi, Jude Parker, Noah Ratcliff, DJ Shuman, Robbie Wirth, Griffin Miller and AJ Larkin are all also expected to be in action.

More specific details on the series opener will be posted soon to www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email dkapuscinski00@gmail.com.

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions

Projected May 13 Roster:

00 – Jude Parker

4 – Robbie Wirth

9 – Griffin Miller

10 – Mike Fowler (R)

23 – Dan Kapuscinski

24 – Tony DeStevens

26 – Jake Brown (R)

27 – Jordan Sullivan

35 – AJ Larkin

37 – Jesse Bearup

54 – Camden Proud

58 – Mike Bruce

62 – DJ Shuman

66 – Darrick Hilton

72 – Drew Pascuzzi

73 – Noah Ratcliff

77 – Cameron Rowe

89 – Tony Pisa

90 – Greg O’Connor