BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 20, 2022) — The program scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023 at Bloomington Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Expected overnight rain combined with cool temperatures and cloud cover forced Bloomington track officials to forego the racing program. The next scheduled event at Bloomington is Friday May 4, 2023 featuring non-wing 410 sprint cars and the winged 305 sprints.