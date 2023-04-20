Friday ASCS Program at Texarkana 67 Speedway Called Due To Wet Forecast; Thursday and Saturday Still On

From Bryan Hulbert

TEXARKANA, Ark. (April 20, 2023) – Watching the forecast closely over the last few days, it has settled in on rain Friday, April 21, at Texarkana 67 Speedway, forcing officials to call off action with the American Sprint Car Series and ASCS Mid-South Region.

The series kicks off its 2023 season Thursday night at Jackson Motor Speedway and will continue the weekend at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., on Saturday, April 22.

Thursday night begins at 8:00 P.M., with Saturday’s show at Boothill going green at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Information on both events can be found at http://www.ascsracing.com.