Flick Staves Off Challengers for Lernerville Victory

SARVER, Penn. (April 21, 2022) — With a full fiend of regular competitors and challengers from out of town A.J. Flick was up for the challenge winning Friday night’s sprint car feature at Lernerville Speedway. With several cancellations in the area due to weather, Flick from nearby Apollo, Pennsylvania was able to defend his home turf going from third starting position to first on the opening lap and holding off Trey Jacobs for the victory. Danny Kuriger, Dale Blaney, and former IMCA National Sprint Car champion Justin Clark rounded out the top five.

1. 2-AJ Flick[2]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 08-Danny Kuriger[6]

4. 32-Dale Blaney[11]

5. 78-Justin Clark[5]

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, Pennsylvania

Friday, April 21, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20B-Cody Bova[1]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[4]

3. 12-Darin Gallagher[3]

4. 6-Bob Felmlee[5]

5. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[8]

6. 27K-Ricky Peterson[9]

7. 79W-Will Fleming[2]

8. 55*-Matt Sherlock[6]

9. 4K-William Kiley[10]

10. 21X-Brandon Meszaros[11]

DNS: 15K-Creed Kemenan

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-A.J. Flick[3]

2. 70T-Scotty Thiel[6]

3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[1]

4. 32-Dale Blaney[9]

5. 29S-Dan Shetler[8]

6. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]

7. 4G-Justin Kovach[10]

8. 33-Brent Matus[4]

9. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[2]

10. 5M-Max Stambaugh[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Justin Clark[3]

2. 08-Danny Kuriger[2]

3. 11-Carl Bowser[5]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]

5. 11J-David Kalb[4]

6. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[9]

7. 13-Brandon Matus[8]

8. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]

9. 22R-Ryan Fredericks[6]

DNS: 21-Hunter Hite

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 79W-Will Fleming[1]

2. 13-Brandon Matus[3]

3. 5M-Max Stambaugh[11]

4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]

5. 33-Brent Matus[5]

6. 55*-Matt Sherlock[4]

7. 22R-Ryan Fredericks[9]

8. 4K-William Kiley[7]

9. 21X-Brandon Meszaros[10]

10. 4G-Justin Kovach[2]

DNS: 86-Michael Lutz Jr

DNS: 15K-Creed Kemenan

DNS: 21-Hunter Hite

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2-A.J. Flick[2]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 08-Danny Kuriger[6]

4. 32-Dale Blaney[11]

5. 78-Justin Clark[5]

6. 29-Zeth Sabo[17]

7. 12-Darin Gallagher[3]

8. 29S-Dan Shetler[14]

9. 11-Carl Bowser[9]

10. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[13]

11. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]

12. 27K-Ricky Peterson[16]

13. 70T-Scotty Thiel[4]

14. 6-Bob Felmlee[10]

15. 79W-Will Fleming[19]

16. 11J-David Kalb[15]

17. 13-Brandon Matus[20]

18. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[18]

19. 20B-Cody Bova[7]

20. 70-Henry Malcuit[12]