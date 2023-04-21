Marks Capitalizes on Peck’s Misfortune to Win the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (April 21, 2022) — Brent Marks was in the right place at the right time to come out victorious during the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. Marks, from Myerstown, Pennsylvania, overcame front wing damage on the opening lap and was running second when Justin Peck’s engine expired after leading the first 20 circuits. Marks then was able to drive by Macri to pick up the $8,000 top prize.

Marks had to get a good run on the bottom to get by Macri due to his front wing issues.

“With our front wing being collapsed like that, you just have to be really cautious with the with the car and can’t be super aggressive because the front end just won’t stay on the ground. I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to be aggressive with (Macri), but he passed me on the restart on the bottom down there so I just figured I had nothing to lose. I had a good start and I was right on his rear bumper going on the front stretch. That’s kind of what happened to me the Peck earlier. I followed them in the corner with the front Lane being down I just lost my front end and Anthony got by me, so just knew I wasn’t gonna be able to do that again. So I just switched it up and just got a really good run down the backstretch and and he just left me enough room into three.”

Peck led from the front row and dominated the first 20 laps of the event until his engine expired in turn three. During the restart Marks made his move to get by Macri and never looked back. Macri ended up getting sideways in the closing laps, allowing Danny Dietrich and Lance Dewease to take second and third place respectively. Macri recovered from the near spin to finish fourth while Kyle Reinhardt rounded out the top five.

Tommy Hinnershitz Classic

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, April 21, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 19M-Brent Marks

2. 48-Danny Dietrich

3. 69K-Lance Dewease

4. 39M-Anthony Macri

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

6. 5-Dylan Cisey

7. 2D-Chase Dietz

8. 11-T.J. Stutts

9. 8-Freddie Rhamner

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

11. 99M-Kyle Moody

12. 23-Devon Bodren

13. 44-Dylan Norris

14. 67-Justin Whittall

15. 21H-Brady Bacon

16. 4-Chris Windom

17. 97-J.J. Hickle

18. 19R-Sean Rayhall

19. 13-Justin Peck

20. 5-Brandon Rahmer

21. 39-Troy Wagaman, Jr.

22. 42-Sye Lynch

23. 12-Billy Dietrich

24. 1W-Jim Siegel