From Knoxville Raceway

After an unprecedented fourth consecutive event weather related cancelation to start the season, the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pro Series Sprint Cars will push off this Saturday night! Hot Laps will begin at 6:45pm. Racing at approximately 8:00pm. Kids ages 12 & under are free.

General Admission tickets are available online and at the ticket office. Stop by any day this week or on race day beginning at 8am.