Henry Uses Lake Race Heroics to Win at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 6, 2023) — Late in the 2022 season Cap Henry lost his sprint car ride. The Republic, Ohio driver didn’t know what the future might hold, but a conversation with Jeff Ward of Sandusky, who put together a team a couple of years ago, gave him new life in racing. The new pairing paid off Saturday, May 6 as Henry opened Fremont Speedway’s 72nd year on Johnny Auxter Opening Night presented by Iron Workers Local 55, Gressman Powersports and Level Performance with the 410 sprint feature win.

Henry, who started seventh on the feature grid, took the lead from Travis Philo with just four laps to go in the non-stop 30-lap A-main, and drove to his 13th career win at “The Track That Action Built.”

“This definitely means a lot. Last year things were really uncertain and Jeff Ward took the time and gave me another opportunity. I’m so grateful to have Zack (Myers, crew chief) on board. Just from the get-go this thing has been really really good. It’s just made racing a lot of fun again. I know every time I get in the car we’re going to be competitive and we’re just working towards the same goal. So many people came on board to make this happen. Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, the Tony Elliott Foundation, Jeff Ward demolition, Premier Planning Services, Primal Tees….it means a lot,” said Henry.

Fremont’s Jamie Miller started the 2023 racing season off in spectacular style, sweeping the weekend in the 305 sprint division. Miller, who won Friday at Attica Raceway park, held off several challenges from Mike Keegan and a late race restart to score his 39th career win at Fremont, putting him 12th on the track’s all-time win list.

“If you don’t have an RCF Chassis…you might want to order one,” said Miller of his new car. “This thing was locked down.”

“I saw Mike (Keegan) poking around me on the bottom when I was running the middle. I moved down and the car just took off,” added Miller of his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, JLH General Contractor, Tuck Pointing America, Pizza Wheel, Smitty’s Pizza, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Slade Shock Technology, CA Kustoms, Jamie Miller Trucking, Reliable Spray Foam Insulators, Gill Sawmill backed machine.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature saw Jimmy Holcomb, Dave Gumby Jr. and Dustin Keegan racing three wide to the checkers with Holcomb earning his first ever Fremont win by .025 seconds.

“It was good and hot and I thought well if I cook it we’re going to give it a hell of a ride. I shouldn’t have made it that close…I over drove it. We had one won opening night when we first built this truck three or four years ago and it haunted us ever since. I want to thank Steve Sabo the owner, Joe Bradford does a lot of the work. Obviously my wife….she actually came here to night…she hasn’t been here for awhile. I wish my two boys were here…they’re in the military so they’re gone from home,” said Holcomb.

TJ Michael jumped into the early lead of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint feature with Byron Reed, Travis Philo, Chris Andrews and Creed Kemenah in tow. Ten laps in and Philo, who had taken second on lap six, drove into the lead and used lapped traffic to build a two second lead at the half way point over Andrews, Michael and Henry.

Henry used lapped traffic to drive from fourth to second a lap later. Philo maintained a nearly two second lead but traffic allowed Henry to close with seven laps to go. With four laps to go, Henry drove under Philo in turn two to take the lead and drove away to the win over Philo, Michael, Andrews and Zeth Sabo.

While the final results will show Miller lead all 25 laps in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main, a hand full of cautions kept the field close and Mike Keegan hounded the leader the entire way. A restart with just four laps to go wasn’t enough as Miller drove away for the win over Keegan, John Ivy, Paul Weaver and Seth Schneider.

Gumby led the first six laps of the dirt truck A-main before Cory McCaughey took over for a lap and then spun as he and Gumby battled for the lead. Gumby maintained the top spot until heavy lapped traffic came into play and Holcomb took the top spot on lap 15 by a nose.

Holcomb and Gumby battled side by side with Dustin Keegan joining in the final three circuits. Holcomb edged Gumby and Keegan for the win with Brad Mitten and McCaughey rounding out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 13 for Autokiniton Night with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group going for $4,000 to win. The Napa of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will be in action.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, May 6, 2023

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.15k-Creed Kemenah, 13.217; 2.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.309; 3.5-Byron Reed, 13.522; 4.5T-Travis Philo, 13.529; 5.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.531; 6.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.557; 7.8M-TJ Michael, 13.684; 8.23-Zeth Sabo, 13.693; 9.45-Tim Shaffer, 13.738; 10.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.808; 11.41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.813; 12.21-Larry Kingseed, 13.835; 13.1-Nate Dussel, 13.948; 14.11J-David Kalb Jr., 13.988; 15.33w-Cap Henry, 14.043; 16.4*-Tyler Street, 14.061; 17.7N-Darin Naida, 14.078; 18.2+-Brian Smith, 14.087; 19.68G-Tyler Gunn, 14.115; 20.26W-Cody White, 14.143; 21.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.153; 22.3V-Chris Verda, 14.197; 23.11N-Harli White, 14.208; 24.7-Alex Aldrich, 14.216; 25.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.400; 26.83M-Broc Martin, 14.675; 27.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.716; 28.75-Jerry Dahms, 15.092;

Heat 1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 2. 15k-Creed Kemenah[4] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 4. 45-Tim Shaffer[5] ; 5. 41-Thomas Schinderle[6] ; 6. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[8] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 8. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[10] ; 10. 7-Alex Aldrich[9]

Heat 2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[3] ; 2. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 5. 7N-Darin Naida[5] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[7] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed[1] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9] ; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

Heat 3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 33w-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 23-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 4. 11N-Harli White[8] ; 5. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 7. 26W-Cody White[6] ; 8. 83M-Broc Martin[9] ; 9. 12-Kyle Capodice[7]

B-Main 1 (0 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 2. 3V-Chris Verda[2] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 5. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[1] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[10] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed[5] ; 8. 83M-Broc Martin[9] ; 9. 12-Kyle Capodice[12] ; 10. 26W-Cody White[6] ; 11. 7-Alex Aldrich[13] ; 12. 98-Robert Robenalt[11] ; 13. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 33w-Cap Henry[7] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[6] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 5. 23-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 6. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 7. 15k-Creed Kemenah[8] ; 8. 45-Tim Shaffer[10] ; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[9] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 11. 1-Nate Dussel[18] ; 12. 7N-Darin Naida[14] ; 13. 68G-Tyler Gunn[19] ; 14. 11N-Harli White[12] ; 15. 32-Bryce Lucius[16] ; 16. 2+-Brian Smith[11] ; 17. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[20] ; 18. 41-Thomas Schinderle[13] ; 19. 4*-Tyler Street[15] ; 20. 3V-Chris Verda[17]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.263; 2.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.355; 3.19R-Steve Rando, 14.482; 4.16-Lee Sommers, 14.534; 5.36-Seth Schneider, 14.606; 6.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.620; 7.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.645; 8.5-Kody Brewer, 14.662; 9.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.715; 10.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.731; 11.26-Jamie Miller, 14.821; 12.2-Brenden Torok, 14.835; 13.X-Mike Keegan, 14.863; 14.28-Shawn Valenti, 15.012; 15.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 15.034; 16.34-Jud Dickerson, 15.053; 17.27-Calob Crispen, 15.054; 18.11TS-Tate Schiets, 15.068; 19.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.114; 20.13S-Drew Siferd, 15.153; 21.49I-John Ivy, 15.158; 22.3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.206; 23.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.255; 24.48-Michael Burkin, 15.268; 25.4K-Blayne Keckler, 15.452; 26.4X-Bobby Clark, 15.600; 27.2s-Jackson Sebetto, 15.655; 28.1S-James Saam, 15.889; 29.18-Todd Hinton, 16.249; 30.98-Dave Hoppes, 16.420; 31.8-Jim Leaser, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 27-Calob Crispen[1] ; 4. 16-Lee Sommers[3] ; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[7] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[8] ; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 2. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 6. 4X-Bobby Clark[6] ; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[8] ; 8. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 4. 48-Michael Burkin[5] ; 5. 4K-Blayne Keckler[6] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[1] ; 7. 18-Todd Hinton[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 2. 13S-Drew Siferd[1] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[3] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[5] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[8] ; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[7]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 34-Jud Dickerson[1] ; 2. 4K-Blayne Keckler[2] ; 3. 4X-Bobby Clark[3] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[4] ; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[5] ; 6. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 7. 18-Todd Hinton[6]

A-Main 1 – (0 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 3. 49I-John Ivy[6] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[12] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 6. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[7] ; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 8. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[8] ; 9. 19R-Steve Rando[9] ; 10. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 11. 28-Shawn Valenti[13] ; 12. 2-Brenden Torok[10] ; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[21] ; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 15. 48-Michael Burkin[16] ; 16. 4K-Blayne Keckler[20] ; 17. 34-Jud Dickerson[18] ; 18. 27-Calob Crispen[11] ; 19. 01-Bryan Sebetto[15] ; 20. 13S-Drew Siferd[19] ; 21. 16-Lee Sommers[14] ; 22. 4X-Bobby Clark[22]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.813; 2.7b-Shawn Valenti, 17.855; 3.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 17.895; 4.4x-Keith Sorg, 17.941; 5.17X-Dustin Keegan, 18.030; 6.44T-Jim Holcomb, 18.167; 7.83-Butch Latte, 18.177; 8.36m-Cory McCaughey, 18.226; 9.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.398; 10.19-Tony Burns, 18.444; 11.7X-Dana Frey, 18.517; 12.5s-Brad Stuckey, 18.793; 13.69-Jeff Warnick, 18.823; 14.51-David Bankey, 18.904; 15.99-Eric Potridge, 18.975; 16.34-Todd Warnick, 19.248; 17.93b-Bryce Black, 19.336; 18.3b-Kaydin Bailey, 19.383; 19.57MS-Mason Stull, 19.724; 20.10b-Adam Lance, 20.854; 21.18s-Randy Swiecicki, 21.719; 22.32H-Dan Hennig , 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 44T-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 3. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 4. 5s-Brad Stuckey[1] ; 5. 69-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 6. 3b-Kaydin Bailey[7] ; 7. 34-Todd Warnick[6] ; 8. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[8]

Heat 2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 4x-Keith Sorg[4] ; 2. 23m-Brad Mitten[3] ; 3. 7X-Dana Frey[2] ; 4. 99-Eric Potridge[1] ; 5. 57MS-Mason Stull[6] ; 6. 10b-Adam Lance[7] ; 7. 93b-Bryce Black[5]

Heat 3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[4] ; 2. 36m-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig [7] ; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3] ; 5. 83-Butch Latte[2] ; 6. 19-Tony Burns[5] ; 7. 51-David Bankey[6]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 44T-Jim Holcomb[4] ; 2. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[2] ; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[6] ; 4. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 5. 36m-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 6. 32H-Dan Hennig [10] ; 7. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 8. 5s-Brad Stuckey[11] ; 9. 69-Jeff Warnick[13] ; 10. 83-Butch Latte[15] ; 11. 7X-Dana Frey[9] ; 12. 99-Eric Potridge[12] ; 13. 10b-Adam Lance[17] ; 14. 4x-Keith Sorg[8] ; 15. 3b-Kaydin Bailey[16] ; 16. 4M-Jamie Miller[7] ; 17. 57MS-Mason Stull[14] ; 18. 34-Todd Warnick[19]