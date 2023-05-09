RYAN TIMMONS LEADS USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS TO VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

MAY 8, 2023… After a break in the schedule, the chase for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Championship resumes this Saturday, May 13th at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the second point race will also feature VRA Dwarf Cars, California Lightning Sprints, IMCA Sport Compacts, and VRA Junior Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to current shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

In addition to championship points, each night will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings, Sammy Bahr Feature Points, and Passing Master Standings. The top drivers in Woodland TQ points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. The winners will be announced at the Awards Banquet following the “George Snider Classic / Championship Night” on October 7th at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twenty-four West Coast 360 events and sixteen different drivers have claimed victory. The non-winged 360s last visited the seaside oval in November for the “Turkey Night Grand Prix,” and Oklahoma’s Ryan Timms claimed victory. On June 4th, former track champion Troy Rutherford established a new 1-lap track record of 11.941 and a complete Ventura winner’s list is at the end of the release.

After winning the April 8 season opener at Bakersfield, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, California) has a six point advantage over the competition. Driving the family owned #29T Red Line Oil / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons has a heat race victory, ranks third in Woodland Top Qualifier Points, leads the Sammy Bahr Feature Points, and ranks tenth in the Passing Masters Standings. Currently tied with Craig Stidham for thirteenth on the win list, the 2016 Rookie of the Year will be looking for his seventh career triumph this Saturday night.

Ron LaPlant (Oroville, California) ranks second the West Coast point standings. Piloting his #69 RJL Truck & Tractor / Feather Falls Casino Eagle, LaPlant was the Bakersfield BR Motorsports / Rod End Supply Hard Charger with a third place run from fourteenth. As this writing goes to press, the leading rookie contender sits third in Sammy Bahr Feature Points and leads the Passing Masters Standings. Ron will be making his first career start at Ventura and will have his sights on adding the winner’s trophy to his collection.

Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) sits third in the championship standings. Racing the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / 360 Performance Automotive Maxim, Carter powered from eighth to second at Bakersfield Speedway. To date, the defending champion ranks second in Sammy Bahr Feature Points and is tied for sixth in the Passing Master Standings. The three-time Santa Maria Champion will be looking for the first USAC win of his career at Ventura.

Chris Ennis (Bakersfield, California) is fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #86 Sidewaze Designs / Bell Helmets Spike, Ennis claimed fourth at Bakersfield after starting tenth. At press time, the 2010 Rookie of the Year is fourth in Sammy Bahr Feature Points and sixth in the Passing Masters Standings. This Saturday, Chris will have his sights on his first career USAC victory at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California) ranks fifth in the USAC West Coast point chase. Piloting his #27 Tyler Surfboards / Original Roadhouse Bar & Grill Triple X, Hatzikian claimed fifth at the Bakersfield season opener. To date, the 2022 Rookie of the Year is sixth in Woodland TQ Points and ranks fifth in Sammy Bahr Feature Points. Tyler will be looking to earn his first series win this Saturday night at Ventura Raceway.

While Ron LaPlant leads the chase for rookie of the year honors, Adam Christian (Santa Clara, California), Heath Holdsclaw (Loomis, California), Jon DeWees (Lemoore, California), David Gasper (Goleta, California) and “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski (Riverside, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tom Hendricks, Brody Fuson, Hannah Mayhew, Elexa Herrera, James Herrera, Cody Majors, Kyle Edwards, Steve Hix, Camie Bell, D.J. Johnson, Tom Dunkel, Brent Yarnal, Rick Hendrix, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Steve Lafond / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos, Wagtimers, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email Stephanie Odom at Odom.Stephanie@me.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson, 2022-Trent Carter.

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Troy Rutherford – 11.941 (06/04/22)

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Troy Rutherford, 3-Jake Swanson, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Chase Johnson, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Ryan Timms, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2023 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Ryan Timmons.

2023 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Ryan Timmons-82, 2. Ron LaPlant®-71, 3. Trent Carter-68, 4. Chris Ennis-67, 5. Tyler Hatzikian-64, 6. Adam Christian®-59, 7. Tom Hendricks-56, 8. Heath Holdsclaw®-55, 9. Brody Fuson-51, 10. Jon DeWees®-49, 11. David Gasper®-47, 12. Hannah Mayhew-45, 13. Elexa Herrera-43, —. James Herrera-43, 15. Charlie Butcher-41, 16. Cody Majors-36, 17. Matt Day-34, 18. Austin Grabowski®-33, 19. Kyle Edwards-31, 20. Steve Hix-30, 21. Eathon Lanfri®-28, 22. Camie Bell-25.

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALIFIER POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-6, 2. David Gasper®-5, 3. Ryan Timmons-4, 4. Kyle Edwards-3, 5. Cody Majors-2, 6. Tyler Hatzikian-1.

SAMMY BAHR FEATURE POINTS: 1. Ryan Timmons-70, 2. Trent Carter-67, 3. Ron LaPlant®-64, 4. Chris Ennis-61, 5. Tyler Hatzikian-58, 6. Adam Christian®-55, 7. Tom Hendricks-52, 8. Heath Holdsclaw®-49, 9. Jon DeWees®-46, 10. Hannah Mayhew-43, 11. James Herrera-41, 12. Elexa Herrera-39, 13. Brody Fuson-37, 14. David Gasper®-35, 15. Charlie Butcher-33, 16. Matt Day-31, 17. Cody Majors-29, 18. Austin Grabowski®-27, 19. Eathon Lanfri®-25, 20. Kyle Edwards-23, —. Steve Hix-23, —-. Camie Bell-23.

PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1. Ron LaPlant®-11, 2. Tom Hendricks-10, —. Jon DeWees®-10, 4. Elexa Herrera-9, 5. Heath Holdsclaw®-8, 6. Chris Ennis-6, —. Trent Carter-6, 8. Adam Christian®-5, 9. James Herrera-4, 10. Ryan Timmons-3. 11. Hannah Mayhew-2, —. Matt Day-2, 13. Eathon Lanfri®-1, —. Camie Bell-1.