New Book Available Today Will Please Pavement Sprint Car Racing and Little 500 Fans

From Mr. Little 500

Ever wonder why there’s never been a book published that had pavement sprint car racing or the Little 500 as its main subject? Journalist and author Richard Golardi wondered about the same thing. He has been writing about pavement sprint car racing since 2006 and decided to write a book, published today (Racers in the Sun, Volume One), after covering countless Florida TBARA sprint car races and the Little 500 race in Anderson, Indiana. After interviewing 92 persons and gathering over 95 hours of recorded interviews, he spent the next five years writing a book about sprint car racing with added stories about NASCAR and Indy car racing. But the book is not only about pavement racing. The story of Florida’s most celebrated dirt sprint car driver, a wild dirt track ride filled with lots of emotional highs and lows, is also included. It is the story of “The Master of Dirt,” Pete Folse.

Are you a big fan of Indy car racing? One of the most popular Indy car drivers from Indy’s “Golden Era” chose to work with Richard Golardi to write his authorized biography, which is also included. It is the story of “Ralphie the Definitive Racer,” Ralph Liguori. Many other authorized biographies, based on the author’s interviews with the legends themselves, are included. Two biographies of National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees are included: Pete Folse and Frank Riddle; along with six Little 500 Hall of Fame inductees: Wayne Reutimann, Dave Scarborough, Jack Nowling, George Rudolph, Robert Smith, and “The Blue-Collar Man Who Became a Legend,” Frank Riddle. Additional biographies are included for Johnny Hicks, Pancho Alvarez, Cush Revette (profiled in an incredible untold story titled “American Sprint Car Drivers in Cuba”), Larry Brazil, and Dick Byerly. Tampa’s auto racing history and the story of Golden Gate Speedway are included along with countless exciting, pedal-to-the-floor sprint car racing, late model stock car, Northeast dirt modified, NASCAR, and Indy car racing stories in the first book from award-winning writer Richard Golardi.