Leary Wins at Paragon

PARAGON, In. (May 13, 2023) — C.J. Leary used the off weekend from the USAC National Sprint Car Tour to pick up a feature victory at Paragon Speedway. The win was Leary’s third of the 2023 season. Jake Scott, Brandon Spencer, Trey Osborne, and Isaac Chapple rounded out the top five.

Paragon Speedway

Paragon, Indiana

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Qualifying Flight A

1. 06-Rylan Gray, 15.746[7]

2. 16-Jackson Slone, 15.776[3]

3. 34-Sterling Cling, 15.784[1]

4. 57-Isaac Chapple, 16.075[2]

5. 22*-Colin Parker, 16.423[6]

6. 00-Noah Whitehouse, 16.976[4]

7. 1S-Nathan Seale, 17.333[5]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 6T-Trey Osborne, 15.465[4]

2. 4C-Daylan Chambers, 15.472[1]

3. 44-Dickie Gaines, 15.550[5]

4. 22-Brandon Spencer, 15.851[2]

5. 87-Tony Helton, 16.084[6]

6. 16H-Steven Hobbs, 16.135[7]

7. 9-Jim Tribby, 16.569[3]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 81G-CJ Leary, 14.838[1]

2. 77FR-Ryan Thomas, 15.372[5]

3. 33-Jake Scott, 15.479[6]

4. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 15.726[4]

5. 27-Cody Trammell, 15.770[3]

6. 5T-Todd Hobson, 15.793[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 57-Isaac Chapple[1]

2. 16-Jackson Slone[3]

3. 34-Sterling Cling[2]

4. 06-Rylan Gray[4]

5. 00-Noah Whitehouse[6]

6. 22*-Colin Parker[5]

7. 1S-Nathan Seale[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]

2. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]

3. 44-Dickie Gaines[2]

4. 4C-Daylan Chambers[3]

5. 16H-Steven Hobbs[6]

6. 87-Tony Helton[5]

7. 9-Jim Tribby[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 81G-CJ Leary[4]

2. 33-Jake Scott[2]

3. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]

4. 5T-Todd Hobson[6]

5. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[3]

6. 27-Cody Trammell[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 81G-CJ Leary[4]

2. 33-Jake Scott[2]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]

4. 6T-Trey Osborne[3]

5. 57-Isaac Chapple[6]

6. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[15]

7. 5T-Todd Hobson[12]

8. 06-Rylan Gray[10]

9. 34-Sterling Cling[7]

10. 16-Jackson Slone[5]

11. 0G-Kyle Shipley[9]

12. 27-Cody Trammell[18]

13. 87-Tony Helton[17]

14. 4C-Daylan Chambers[11]

15. 00-Noah Whitehouse[13]

16. 16H-Steven Hobbs[14]

17. 22*-Colin Parker[16]

18. 44-Dickie Gaines[8]

19. 1S-Nathan Seale[19]

DNS: 9-Jim Tribby