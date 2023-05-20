Unfavorable evening forecast forces Fonda Speedway cancellation

FONDA, N.Y. (May 20, 2023) – With an extended hourly forecast predicting high percentages of precipitation, Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Fonda Speedway officials have decided that it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel the evening program, ultimately saving on travel costs for teams and fans.

Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, will be the final stop on the upcoming All Stars swing through the Empire State, ready to host some of the nation’s finest open wheelers on Sunday, May 21. Like Outlaw Speedway, Weedsport will award an $8,000 payday, and just like Fonda Speedway, “Double-D” Danny Dietrich was the last to score a Weedsport victory during All Star competition, that occurring in 2019.

Sunday, May 21

Weedsport Speedway | Weedsport, New York

Pit Gates: 3 p.m.

Team Meeting: 5 p.m.

Racing: 6 p.m.

Racing: https://www.weedsportspeedway.com/

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/19):

Tyler Courtney – 862

Parker Price-Miller – 824

Chris Windom – 808

Hunter Schuerenberg – 796

Tim Shaffer – 774

J.J. Hickle – 762

Scotty Thiel – 720

Conner Morrell – 694

Zeth Sabo – 666

Zeb Wise – 560