Jackson Motorplex Opening Season With Two Shows This Week

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 22, 2023) –

The dirt oval features the $5,000-to-win IMCA Stock Car Challenge on Tuesday during Altenburg Construction Night. A $750-to-win main event for IMCA Hobby Stocks is also on the docket.

The Tweeter Contracting 360 Challenge presented by GRP Motorsports brings a pair of sprint car divisions to the track on Friday. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint cars will race for a $3,000 winner’s share with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series also competing.

The times for Tuesday’s competition include the pits opening at 4 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. with hot laps starting at 7:15 p.m.

Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

For Friday’s sprint car show the pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

UP NEXT –

Tuesday for Altenburg Construction Night featuring IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks; and Friday for the Tweeter Contracting 360 Challenge presented by GRP Motorsports featuring the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series/QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .