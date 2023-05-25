Dominic Scelzi Scores NARC Series Victory at Petaluma Speedwa

Inside Line Promotions

PETALUMA, Calif. (May 23, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi is heating up as he captured the Salute to the First Responders feature victory last Saturday at Petaluma Speedway.

It marked his third NARC 410 Sprint Car Series triumph in the last four races and pulled him to within seven points in the championship standings a third of the way through the season.

“We’ve been very consistent,” he said. “I feel we have a car that can win any time we get on the track. We need to keep putting ourselves in contention to win. And when we don’t we need to come up with the best possible finish we can. My goal and the key to winning the championship is turning the second-place runs into the wins.”

Scelzi qualified sixth quickest to kick off the competition on Saturday. He then placed second in a heat race.

“It was one of the best nights in terms of playing out to our success,” he said. “We rolled in there and there weren’t many cars so they did two heats instead of three. We started second in a heat race and we thought we had to win it, but because there were only two heats they took the top two fastest in each heat and the heat race winner to the dash redraw. I was second, but the fastest guy won the heat so that got me in.”

Scelzi drew the pole position for the first dash and he won the race to garner the pole for the main event.

“The track was one lane from the word, ‘Go,'” he said. “I just lucked into the starting spot in the dash and won it. I was able to get a good start in the feature and lead all 30 laps. It was just right through the middle. The bottom was really greasy and the top was greasy. We were able to get through traffic pretty good. We had a yellow with about 10 laps to go. I don’t think that helped or hurt. It was about as uneventful of a race as there could be, which you don’t mind when you’re on the pole.”

The victory was his fourth in the last seven races this season.

Scelzi will take this weekend off before competing on June 2-3 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., during the 32 nd annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 20 – Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 2 (2); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 4 wins, 10 top fives, 11 top 10s, 11 top 15s, 13 top 20s

UP NEXT –

June 2-3 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., for the 32 nd annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour

“My mom and uncle started Red Rose Transportation in 1996 so it’s been a huge part of our race program since Day 1,” Scelzi said. “Everyone there has been an integral part of our team and we’re grateful for their support.”

