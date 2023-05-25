Ryan Timms Scores NOS Energy USAC National Midget Series Win at Belleville Short Track

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting into a busy stretch of midget racing with Keith Kunz Motorsports, Ryan Timms got his USAC campaign off to a strong start on Friday night as he led from green to checkered and picked up the win at the Belleville Short Track.

“Friday night I felt really good all night long,” Ryan Timms said. “We had some luck on our side with the inversion, and it put us on the pole and we were able to pick up the win.”

Kicking the NOS Energy USAC National Midget Series slate off on Friday night, Timms timed the JBL/Toyota/TRD backed No. 67 in 11th fastest in time trials.

Picking up the heat race win aboard the Keith Kunz owned mount, the Oklahoma City, OK driver moved into the feature event where he led the field to green as he rolled off of the starting grid from the pole.

Getting out to the early lead, Timms would set a torrid pace as he ripped around the high banked short track nestled in the infield of the famed Belleville High Banks.

Breaking out to a very sizeable lead, Timms was very strong in the feature event as he had his right rear planted against the thick cushion. Despite tripping over the cushion, and getting out of shape, Timms had enough of an advantage built up where he continued to lead the way.

A late caution bunched the field up, but Timms nailed the restart and raced away from the field and picked up his first midget win of the season.

Saturday night the team returned to Belleville, and qualifying was tricky for the 16-year-old. On a tricky surface early in the night, Timms’ 25th quick effort put him in an early hole.

Picking up a second-place finish in his heat, Timms was securely in the feature, but he would start near the back of the pack based on his qualifying time.

With passing tough in the feature event, and the bottom groove being preferred, Timms had a hard time moving forward as he capped his night off with a 14th place finish from his 21st starting spot during the 40-lap finale.

Sunday night the busy USAC weekend took Timms and the KKM squad to Sweep Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, MO.

Timing in 12th fastest in time trials, Timms noted a self-inflicted mistake relegated him to a fifth-place finish in his heat race and put him in the ‘B’.

Finishing in the sixth and final transfer position out of the semi, Timms moved into the feature event and rolled off the starting grid from the outside of the eighth row.

Making changes to his JBL Audio backed entry prior to the feature, Timms got off to a quick start as he began working his way into the Top-10.

Getting as high as seventh, Timms would get out of shape and it would cost him a few positions as he slipped back to 15th, where he went on to finish and close out his weekend.

“Jarrod and the guys did a great job of giving me a really good car all weekend,” Timms said. “It was great to get a win on Friday night, but I made too many mistakes on Saturday and Sunday that I need to clean up.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-33, Wins-3, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-10

ON TAP: Timms will return to midget action tonight and tomorrow at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina, before getting back into the Sprint Car on Friday in Jacksonville, IL, Saturday in Knoxville, IA, Sunday and Monday in Brandon, SD,

