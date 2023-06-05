Poirier Back in Victory Lane at Orange County

By Curtis Berleue

(Middletown, NY) | For the second consecutive time at the Orange County Fair Speedway, it was Jordan Poirier who sat in Empire Super Sprints victory lane at the end of the night.

As a result of draw, Jordan Poirier started on the Pinnacle Investments pole alongside of Jordan Thomas. It was Poirier who jumped out to the early advantage, with Thomas falling into second and Dylan Swiernik third.

By lap 5 Swiernik was able to work past Thomas for second, and 6th starting Davie Franek had moved into the top 3. The running order at the top would stay the same, until a lap 18 restart saw Franek drop two spots to 5th as Shawn Donath and Jordan Thomas got by him.

As the field crossed under the checkered flag, it was Jordan Poirier who reached it first, leading all 25 laps and earning $2,000 for his efforts.

“The night started slowly, we weren’t fast in time trials,” said Poirier. “We got it better in the heat race but were just lacking something. We were finally able to draw a good position in the feature, started up front and just dominated. My car was good, I’m really happy to finally win one this year.”

Dylan Swiernik passed two cars to come home second on the night.

“It was a good night tonight, my tires started to seal over there at that last caution, but I reeled him (Poirier) in the last 3 laps there, and just wasn’t able to get it done,” said Swiernik.

Shawn Donath has been able to remain consistent through the early part of the season, and for the second night in a row he came home in third.

“Overall a good solid weekend, two thirds,” said Donath. “Once the fuel burned off we got better, that restart definitely helped. We were kinda stuck in dirty air for a while there.”

Rounding out the top 5 were the #79 of Jordan Thomas and the #28f of Davie Franek.

17 cars signed into the pits for the second ever trip of the Empire Super Sprints to “The House of Power”, and as such the field was split into two groups for hot laps / qualifying. The Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time awards went to the #28f of Davie Franek and the #01 of Danny Varin. E&V Energy heat wins went to the #53 of Shawn Donath and the #7c of Dylan Swiernik. The Cobra Coaches/Dinos dash presented by Dean Reynolds was won by the #10 of Jeff Cook, who earned an extra $100 for the 4 lap affair.

As the tour continues into the month of June, there is a new driver atop the points standings as Jordan Poirier has assumed the lead over Shawn Donath and Danny Varin.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Friday June 9th at the Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, June 9 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY ($2,000 to Win Ron Lux Memorial)

Friday June 16 – Mohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday June 17 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to Win Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular)

Full Results:

A-Main: 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 3. #53-Shawn Donath[3]; 4. #79-Jordan Thomas[2]; 5. #28F-Davie Franek[6]; 6. #87-Jason Barney[8]; 7. #10K-Joe Kata[10]; 8. #90-Matt Tanner[9]; 9. #10-Jeff Cook[7]; 10. #4P-Chase Moran[15]; 11. #89-Robbie Stillwaggon[13]; 12. #13T-Trevor Years[16]; 13. #13-Keith Granholm[17]; 14. (DNF) #32-Kyle Smith[11]; 15. (DNF) #4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[12]; 16. (DNF) 47-Adam Carberry[14]; 17. (DNF) #01-Danny Varin[5]

Dash: 1. #10-Jeff Cook[1]; 2. #87-Jason Barney[4]; 3. #90-Matt Tanner[2]; 4. #10K-Joe Kata[3]; 5. #32-Kyle Smith[6]; 6. (DNF) #4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[5]

Heat 1: 1. #53-Shawn Donath[1]; 2. #28F-Davie Franek[2]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. #10-Jeff Cook[6]; 5. #10K-Joe Kata[5]; 6. #4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[7]; 7. #89-Robbie Stillwaggon[4]; 8. #4P-Chase Moran[8]

Heat 2: 1. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[1]; 2. #01-Danny Varin[2]; 3. #79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 4. #90-Matt Tanner[5]; 5. #87-Jason Barney[4]; 6. #32-Kyle Smith[7]; 7. 47-Adam Carberry[8]; 8. #13T-Trevor Years[6]; 9. #13-Keith Granholm[9]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #28f-Davie Franek, #01-Danny Varin

E&V Energy Heat Winners ($25 each): #53-Shawn Donath, #7c-Dylan Swiernik

Cobra Coaches / Dean Reynolds Dash Winner ($100): #10-Jeff Cook

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #28-Jordan Poirier

PJC Spray Foam Hard Charger Award ($50): #4p-Chase Moran (+5)

Reverse Hard Charger Award: #79-Jordan Thomas (-2)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($35): #13-Keith Granholm

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place (5 gallons fuel): #89-Robbie Stillwaggon

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #28-Jordan Poirier, #7c-Dylan Swiernik, #53-Shawn Donath